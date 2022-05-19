ANDOVER — Local residents returned to the Richard J. Collins Field House Wednesday evening for the rest of Town Meeting, during which they approved the town’s $213.6 million budget along with a host of other measures.
The meeting was less heavily attended compared to Tuesday’s combined Town Meeting/Special Town Meeting and most of the warrant articles were met with near unanimous consent.
The budget would amount to an increase of 3.5% over the last fiscal year, according to a budget overview by the Select Board and Finance Committee. This will result in the average residential single family property tax increase of 5.91% — or $655.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan presented the town budget and said he was optimistic about the future of Andover.
“I am pleased to say that the state of the town is strong and with your support will have a clear path forward,” Flanagan said.
Of the total budget around $95 million was allocated to the Andover schools.
Andover School Superintendent Magda Parvey said the budget would be used to expand support for mental health, coaching for math K-8, and a new middle school schedule. The money would also help fund an increase in the arts and performing arts budgets and curriculum development, said Parvey.
Also passed by Town Meeting was Article 18, which appropriates $9.5 million — $8 million of which will be used to pay the costs of purchasing professional services related to the design renovation and construction of the Doherty Middle School and $1 million of which will be used to pay for the Andover High School design project.
School Committee Chair Susan McCready said the Doherty School was built in 1951 and its layout conflicts with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA. The renovation would include the installation of an elevator and sprinklers, said McCready. The Andover High School design project would be the first steps in alleviating overcrowding in the high school.
Article 23 also passed, authorizing the town to raise a sum of $6.6 million to pay for capital improvements throughout town. Some $6 million of that will be spent on water main replacements.
Flanagan said investing in water infrastructure had already proved successful and had helped reduce problems like discolored water.
An article petitioned by an Andover resident passed and will increase the maximum base on which the cost of living increase is calculated for retirees and beneficiaries of the Andover Contributory Retirement System by $1,000 each July 1 for the next two years, resulting in a base change from $12,000 to $13,000, effective July 1, 2022.
The article was petitioned by Andover resident Kevin Connors, who cited a rise in inflation and Consumer Price Index rise as reasons for the increase.
Another resident petition passed that would accept a provision from Massachusetts General State Law Chapter 90 which would allow the town to change the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph in thickly settled areas or business districts. This article was petitioned for by Andover resident Michael Silverman.
Some residents asked why the warrant was necessary. Silverman said there were about 1,000 vehicle accidents a year in Andover. Silverman also cited a recent death caused by a vehicle collision on Elm Street.
Silverman said more than 60 municipalities in Massachusetts had already opted to accept the 25 mph speed limit provision in state law.
Article 22 also passed, authorizing the town to appropriate $1.9 million from free cash to pay capital improvements including sidewalk repairs, IT platforms and infrastructure, and new police vehicles.
Other warrants passed included:
— Article 11, a series of financial housekeeping measures. Notable examples include authorizing expenditures like $1 million for the Division of Recreation and $400,000 for the Division of Youth Services in the revolving fund.
— Article 12, a series of minor financial measures including the appropriation of $5,000 for paying a portion of the municipal costs associated with Andover Day.
— Article 17 which allows the town to appropriate and raise by taxation or available funds $14,000 for the Jerry Silverman Fireworks program for the fourth of July festivities.
In all over 25 articles were voted on during the session.
Several articles, including a number of zoning changes, had not been voted on by press time but will appear online or in future editions of The Eagle-Tribune and the Andover Townsman.
