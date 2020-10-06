ANDOVER — Kids can still get their candy this Halloween as the town is allowing trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31.
The town recently announced that typical door-to-door trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity, however, it is allowing people to make their own decisions on what activities to participate in.
The town suggests people have individually wrapped goodie bags in their yards or driveways for kids to grab as a lower-risk alternative to handing out candy from the door.
The town asks that those participating in trick-or-treat leave their outside lights on as a signal that they are welcoming people.
The town is continuing to monitor the situation.
Library offers virtual programming
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual online programs this month. For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Eleanor Roosevelt online performed by Sheryl Faye will be held on Oct. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m.
College Essay Bootcamp with Barbara Alevras will be held on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and is for high school seniors.
Haunted cemeteries talk by Tom Spitalere of the Essex County Ghost Project will be held on Oct. 13 from noon to 1 p.m.
Class on Libby app by OverDrive is Oct. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Paper crafting and card making with Ruth Tinkham will be held on Oct. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Halloween crafting is Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Halloween, a haunted history presented by Dustin Pari, will be held on Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
A show and tell with materials such as cemetery records and papers of a prosecutor in the Lizzie Borden trial will be held Oct. 29 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Celebrating Halloween: Sign up and pick up a plain paper lantern at the library. Decorate it any way you like and light your lantern on Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Hang it up where it can be seen from the road and drive around the city and see how many lanterns you can find.
Gift shop supports charities
PLAISTOW — In its first year of operation, Milkhouse Gifts at 86 Main St. has given a helping hand to several local nonprofits.
Raeann and Dale Pellerin, owners of the business, recently donated a customized cutting board made of maple and purple heart wood to Uncommon Threads for an online gala. The cutting board in its grill package helped raise over $100 towards Uncommon Threads and its mission to empower women.
"We have been fortunate in our lives, and while we may not live an extravagant life, we want to give back where we can, Raeann Pellerin said. "That may not be with money, but we are blessed with creative gifts that we can share."
The business offers unique gifts hand crafted in America.
Milkhouse Gifts has also donated to Rolling Thunder, NH1 chapter for their raffle. The custom American flag cutting board donated to this organization was engraved with the POW/MIA flag in the middle and helped raise money towards the organization's mission.
The gift shop is primarily online, but if you follow Milkhouse Gifts on Facebook and Instagram, you will see their pop-up shop locations when available. Visit online at milkhousegifts.com or send email to milkhousegifts@gmail.com.