ANDOVER — A 78-year-old Andover woman died after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Elm and Whittier streets, according to police officials.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was struck by a car at about 4:20 p.m., said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The woman was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with critical injuries, according to Kimball and Andover Police spokesman Lt. Edward Guy. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, Kimball said.
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Milford, did stop and is cooperating with police.
Kimball said no charges have been filed and that the incident remains under investigation.
The Andover Police department closed Elm Street until about 7 p.m. while an accident reconstruction team worked at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.