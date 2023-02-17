SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers arrested an Andover woman Feb. 15 for driving the wrong way on Interstate 93.
At about 2:45 a.m., Massachusetts State Police alerted neighboring authorities of a car driving north on I-93 southbound in Methuen.
Multiple 911 calls reported that the vehicle was still traveling the wrong way as it crossed the state line into New Hampshire.
The driver stopped in the breakdown lane near Exit 2 in Salem.
New Hampshire State Police and Windham police said they were able to locate the car shortly after.
The driver was identified as Michelle Valdez, 31, of Andover. She was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless conduct and reckless operation, according to authorities.
Valdez will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.
