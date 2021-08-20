ANDOVER — All the full-time employees of Andover Youth Services submitted letters of resignation on Thursday, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
The resignations of the four staff members come days after a contentious Select Board meeting where the board announced an investigation into the department and Neal Callahan, a program director with Andover Youth Services, said the town created a "toxic work environment" when the former director, Bill Fahey, was fired in May.
"When we were informed of Billy's firing by Jemma Lambert, the director of community services, and Jess Porter, the head of (human resources), we were told to remain silent about our opinion. Told to remember who signs our paychecks and encouraged not to take our jobs personally," Callahan said at the Select Board meeting on Monday.
Callahan, fellow Program Director Tony Lombardi, Outreach Worker Jaclyn Stackhouse and Assistant Director Glenn Willson are all resigning effective Sept. 2, Flanagan said.
Wilson, Stackhouse, Callahan and Lombardi did not immediately return requests for comment.
This is a developing story. Check Sunday's Eagle-Tribune and online for more information.