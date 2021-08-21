ANDOVER — All full-time employees of Andover Youth Services submitted letters of resignation Thursday, according to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
The move by those four staff members comes days after a contentious meeting where Select Board members announced an investigation into the department. At the same gathering Neal Callahan, a program director with Andover Youth Services, said the town created a “toxic work environment” when former AYS director Bill Fahey was fired in May.
“When we were informed of Billy’s firing by Jemma Lambert, the director of community services, and Jess Porter, the head of (human resources), we were told to remain silent about our opinion. Told to remember who signs our paychecks and encouraged not to take our jobs personally,” he said at Monday’s meeting.
Callahan, fellow Program Director Tony Lombardi, Outreach Worker Jaclyn Stackhouse and Assistant Director Glenn Willson are all resigning effective Sept. 2, Flanagan said.
Callahan alluded to health issues associated with the stress of the last few months without Fahey at Monday’s meeting, according to Flanagan.
In a statement released Friday, however, town officials denied a toxic work environment resulted from Fahey’s firing.
“No member of the staff or anyone else has suggested to any town official that AYS has been a ‘toxic’ or ‘hostile’ workplace – until this week,” town officials wrote. “Instead, these allegations were first made after the Select Board stated during its meeting on Monday evening, August 16th that it supports an independent investigation into these employees’ receipt of apparently unlawful payments from the Andover Youth Foundation and other potentially serious violations of the public’s trust.”
The Select Board announced the investigation after it became public that Wilson, Stackhouse, Callahan, Lombardi and Fahey were given payments by the Andover Youth Foundation, according to text messages obtained through a public records request. Massachusetts public employees are not allowed to receive any gifts over $50 from anyone or any organization for work they do as public employees.
The foundation gave Wilson, Stackhouse, Callahan and Lombardi each $6,500 over the course of two years and Fahey received $6,850, according to the messages.
A former state inspector general said the messages about payments raise ethical concerns, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported.
After the announcement of the investigation, union executive board members met with AYS staff members to offer support, wrote Theresa Peznola, union president for the Andover Independent Employees Association, in a statement Friday.
“That counseling included identifying their rights and responsibilities per the collective bargaining agreement, as well as what the union’s role would be with respect to representation, including the specific limitations of that role. The AIEA cannot and does not provide legal advice, or legal services. We did offer support and resources that we could arrange via the Employee Assistance Program,” she wrote.
Additionally, the AYS staff had not made any formal complaints of a toxic work environment to their union representatives, she wrote.
“There were no threats, no coercion, and no harassment of AYS staff by anyone that has been witnessed by, or reported to, the AIEA Executive Board,” Peznola wrote.
Going forward, she and the union will help town officials develop plans for the future of the department.
“The AIEA respects the decision of the AYS full-time staff to resign, as we must allow people to make the decisions they believe are best for them, given the totality of the circumstances,” she wrote.
Wilson, Stackhouse, Callahan and Lombardi have not responded to requests for comment since Fahey was fired in May.
The resignations leave the town department in limbo as the summer programs officially ended Friday before the staff takes a summer sabbatical. Typically programs would resume early in September after school starts, but without full-time staff the future of those programs is unclear.
Lambert, the community services director who oversees AYS, had taken a hands-off approach to managing the department when Fahey was on leave and immediately after his firing, she previously said. The staff who had decades of combined experience with the town department were in charge of programming, she said.
With those staff members all resigning in the coming weeks, she reached out to Wilson, the 25-year assistant director, to set up a meeting “as soon as possible to obtain information that is essential to a transition, especially given the short notice provided by the group resignation,” according to the statement.
“Within the next week, the Town will be announcing a community-led process that will help shape the next steps for Andover Youth Services,” town officials wrote.
Town officials also said they will still follow through with an investigation of the department announced earlier this week.
Anyone with feedback for the future of AYS is encouraged to email NextStepsForAYS@andoverma.us.