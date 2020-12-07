The Andover Youth Services Tree Lot is operating for the holiday season at 80 Shawsheen Road.
Sales from the lot support the organization, which started in 1994 to give young people in town the opportunity to participate in a variety of programs, including sports and the arts.
The lot has a variety of trees, along with wreaths and other decorative items. The trees were hand-picked, cut, packed and delivered by an enthusiastic group of Andover High school students who traveled to Canada.
This year, three wreaths made and autographed by Andover's Mike Yastrzemski, right fielder for the San Francisco Giants and grandson of former Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, are among the items being sold.