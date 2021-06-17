ANDOVER — Seventeen vendors will be at the Andover Farmer's Market as it opens Saturday for the season. Now through Oct. 19 the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the South Church parking lot at 41 Central Street.
Masks are not required and there will be hand sanitizer throughout the market.
Food for Fines drive planned
HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a Food for Fines drive from Monday, June 21, to Saturday July 3. Bring in non-perishable food items to clear fines from your library account. For more information, call 978-373-1586, ext. 603. Donations benefit the Sacred Hearts food pantry.
Friends of Nevins fundraisers
METHUEN — Two fundraisers are planned to support the Friends of the Nevins Memorial Library.
The first is June 24 at the Chateau Restaurant, 131 River Road, Andover. Order lunch or dinner at the restaurant or order online for take-out and the Friends will receive 20% back on the purchase. Simply present a brochure that can be obtained at the circulation desk at Nevins during library hours.
From June 25 to June 27, a book fair will be held at Barnes & Noble at 125 S. Broadway/Route 28, Salem, N.H.
Present the Barnes & Noble Bookfairs bookmark – also available at the library – and the Friends will receive a percentage of your purchase.
Anyone who orders books online should go through the Barnes & Noble Bookfair section and enter the code 12609988 so the Friends get credit.
Kimball Library events planned
ATKINSON — Lindsay's Puppet Pals perform at the Kimball Library on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. This family-friendly show is filled with silliness, active audience engagement, and memorable characters. Ideal for ages 3 to 8, but all ages and non-residents guests are welcome. Registration is required via the online event calendar, in person, or by phone. Please be prepared for the library courtyard by having a blanket to sit on. Bring camp chairs or use the library's built-in hill seats. This program is sponsored by The Friends of Kimball Library.
Meet and greet Library Director Karen Brown on July 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served in the courtyard. Please register so the library can plan for snacks. A concert in the courtyard is at 6 p.m. and features crossover country music performers Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly. Please register for this event. The summer concert series is sponsored by the Friends of the Kimball Library.
To register or for more information, visit https://kimballlibrary.com or call 603-362-5234.
NECC joins President Biden’s COVID-19 Challenge
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill and Lawrence has joined the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, along with colleges and universities across the country.
The challenge is part of President Joe Biden’s goal to get 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least a first dose by July 4.
“We believe that the more people who are vaccinated, the safer we will be as a community,” said Lane Glenn, Northern Essex president.
Participating colleges commit to engaging every student, faculty, and staff member; organizing campus communities around vaccine efforts, and delivering vaccine access for all.
Northern Essex has made every effort to make the vaccine accessible to the college and its communities and continues to maintain a COVID-19 website with information and resources, which is updated regularly.