ANDOVER — The weather held and hundreds of people gathered downtown Friday night to welcome in the New Year for Andover’s First Night.
“My favorite part of today was making the snow at the church and I loved watching people make the ice sculptures,” said Caitlin Nason, 7.
She wasn’t alone as many people walked through the downtown to see ice sculptures lining Main Street and gathered at the gazebo where another was being carved. People also stopped to listen to music at a variety of venues across downtown.
“It’s such a great way to get outside and celebrate,” said Brian Montgomery, who brought his family to the event as well. “The town might want to continue this tradition. It’s great for families.”
His daughter, Taylor, 6, enjoyed “the cool ice sculptures to celebrate New Year’s Eve” and was excited to meet up with family and friends.
“We are all pleasantly surprised with the turnout, thank goodness for the weather and it’s not that cold,” said Ann Ormond, the town’s director of business, arts and culture who assists on the town’s 375th Committee.
“It was a monumental event for the committee to plan, especially with Omicron and things changing at the last minute,” Ormond said. “A special shoutout to the town’s Department of Public Works, facilities, police and fire who helped pull this off.”