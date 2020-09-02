Political newcomer Jeffrey DuFour defeated Andover resident Shishan Wang in the Republican primary for the 18th Essex District, which includes parts of Andover, North Andover, Tewksbury and Boxford.
DuFour, 59, of Tewksbury, will face off in the Nov. 3 final election against incumbent Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, who is serving her first term as a state representative.
Wang, who has run for Andover School Committee three times and lost each time, came up short again, garnering a total of 819 votes, or about 33% of the total, while DuFour, an information systems consultant, took 1,641 votes, or about 67%.
DuFour won in every community, taking two precincts in Tewksbury on a vote of 502-55, one precinct in Boxford on a vote of 114-56, seven precincts in Andover where he won 575-498 and three precincts in North Andover by a vote of 450-210.
“It meant a lot to get my hometown,” Dufour said. “Boxford was a pleasant surprise.”
He said on Facebook after the final results came in, "Thank you! I am proud to be your nominee! On to the general election!"
Wang, a senior research scientist in microbiology and biochemistry, said, “I really appreciate all the hard work my team put in."
Nguyen, the incumbent Democrat, was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.