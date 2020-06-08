ANDOVER — Andover’s annual town election is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 9, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This year, voters will elect one town moderator for a one-year term, one Select Board member for a three-year term, one School Committee member for a three-year term, one member of the Housing Authority for a five-year term, and two Trustees of the Punchard Free School for three-year terms.
Two incumbents — School Committee Chair Joel Blumstein and Punchard Free School Trustee Cynthia Milne — have decided not to seek re-election.
This leaves two contested races. Two people – incumbent Laura Gregory and Stephen Prochniak – are running for Select Board. Three people — Shishan Wang, Lauren Conoscenti and Amy Hafensteiner — are vying for the open spot on the School Committee.
With Milne out of the race for trustee of Punchard Free School, Paul MacKay and Donald Schroeder are running for two open seats.
This year, precincts 1 and 3, which have in past elections voted at the Senior Center, will vote at the Youth Center on Whittier Court.
Precincts 4, 5 and 6 will vote at the Wood Hill Middle School.
Precincts 2, 7 (including sub-precinct 7A), 8 and 9 will vote at the Andover High School Field House on Shawsheen Road.