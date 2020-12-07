ANDOVER — West Elementary Principal Jennifer Hunt sent a letter to families Sunday informing them that the school would be going remote for a week because someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had multiple close contacts there.
"As a result of our initial contact tracing efforts, we have made the decision that West Elementary School will move into remote learning effective Monday, December 7, 2020 in order to protect students and staff and to mitigate the threat of transmission," Hunt wrote. "Students in high-needs classes will continue to attend in-person learning four days a week."
School nurses are conducting much of the contact tracing for districts at this time. Hunt hopes to resume hybrid learning Dec. 14, and the nurses will help make that decision, she said.
Close contacts of the person who tested positive will be notified by an Andover school nurse, Hunt said.
"We ask that you please continue to monitor your child for symptoms and keep your child home from other activities if they show any symptoms or are not feeling well," she wrote.
Students will continue school online only while teachers conduct classes from home, Hunt said.
The district's COVID-19 dashboard shows there are two active cases at West Elementry as of Sunday.
Across the school district 30 people have COVID-19, and another eight who are part of the district's remote academy have the virus, according to the dashboard.
This comes a month after the high school went remote Nov. 6. Students returned to the high school Nov. 30.