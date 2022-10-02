NORTH ANDOVER — Both humans and animals gathered this Saturday in the parking lot of St. Michael’s Church in North Andover. The animals where there to be blessed for an event that honors St. Francis of Assisi.
Attendees included a number of dogs, a kitten named Binx and a business of ferrets.
The blessing of animals is a tradition that dates back 800 years to the time of St. Francis of Assisi, who is considered the patron saint of animals.
