LAWRENCE - There’s a saying “Time heals all wounds.”
“But that doesn’t apply in this case,” said Police Chief Roy Vasque, speaking to a room full of family members and friends who lost loved ones to murder.
“We think about what that person could have become,” he said.
Dozens attended the 6th annual Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, launched by Lee Fickenworth whose son Gabriel was murdered in 2009.
Fickenworth recalled asking Mayor Daniel Rivera years ago if they could start an annual day of remembrance if he was elected mayor.
“And he said, ‘What do you mean if?’ in a Gary Coleman voice,” said Fickenworth, drawing laughter.
“He told me, ‘Yes, of course,’” Fickenworth added.
On the sixth anniversary of the solemn day, Fickenworth honored Rivera, giving him an inscribed pen and pencil set.
“Thank you, Dan, for allowing us to have this event,” said Fickenworth.
With tears in his eyes, Rivera thanked Fickenworth for her dedication and work.
“People might think this is a sad day but it’s an important thing to do and (murder) happens way too often,” he said.
He then announced that a spot in a city park has been dedicated to victims of city murders.
Vasque, the keynote speaker, noted how every loss effects both the community and individual family members and friends.
Unsolved murders also bother police, who often work on cases doggedly for years.
“Nothing brings us greater joy than to bring you some closure...The impact is huge,” Vasque said. “I just can’t imagine what it’s like sitting at home waiting to get that news.”
This year’s “survivor speaker” was Samuel “Polo” Pierre, a close friend of Michelet Cadet Jr., 23, who was found shot to death on his mother’s kitchen floor in Lawrence on Jan. 22, 1998.
The name of every murder victim was read aloud. The Lawrence High School Ensemble also provided music.
