NEWBURYPORT — Edward Carson hopes people leave this year’s William Lloyd Garrison lecture feeling challenged, unsettled and ready to take a hard look at their own lives and how they can evolve into a true anti-racist.
Garrison, a famed abolitionist who started the anti-slavery newspaper The Liberator in 1831, was born on School Street in Newburyport on Dec. 10, 1805.
Each year, Newburyport celebrates Garrison’s legacy on his birthday with a lecture about his life and how it’s still relevant today.
Carson, the dean of multicultural education at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield and a leading organizer and activist in Greater Boston, is this year’s speaker. He will give a lecture in person at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, at Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St.
“William Lloyd Garrison is a great example of the problem of the 21st century and that problem of the 21st century is the color line, particularly in terms of how we think about whiteness and white liberals, for example,” Carson said in a recent interview.
Growing up, Garrison wasn’t fully conscious of race, despite there being a Black community in this area.
At a young age, his thinking about the treatment of Black people was along the lines of “I want to help them; I want to do what I can, but I don’t want to get dirty. I want to talk about how evil and wrong these things are, but I don’t really want to have to think about it for too long because I’m white and this is not my problem,” Carson said.
This line of thinking, in a general sense, is similar to how some people perceive race, gender and identity today, he said.
“I think that is what you find particularly among white folks in the 21st century who believe that we’ve moved into this colorblind age where racism is there, but it is not as bad as we think because the progress is so great that we can move beyond all of those things,” Carson said.
He believes Garrison had a spiritual awakening in which he moved from this position of being “not racist” and began to delve into anti-racism.
Carson, who was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, knows some people may disagree with that, but his lecture seeks to explore how Garrison grew from complacency to action.
“Really immediate action,” he said. “Forget gradualism because gradualism is the sin. Gradualism is the sin of complacency and white comfort in the normality of whiteness.”
This spiritual awakening by Garrison is part of the reason Carson named his lecture “The Gospel According to William Lloyd Garrison: Anti-Racism and the American Truth.”
So, how does this local educator and writer define anti-racism?
“An anti-racist is someone who is willing to take a risk, at their own personal liberty,” he said. “Someone who is willing to show up. Someone who is willing to walk in spaces understanding that their whiteness empowers them to be radical in a way that they can literally dismantle all the vestiges and elements of white supremacy, if they’re fully invested in doing so, and I do believe that’s what Garrison was willing to do.”
Carson said there are three categories that people can fall into. First, there are the people who just don’t care.
Then — and this is where he believes a majority of people fall — there are the people who say they care and say they will stand up for what is right, but when it comes time to show up, they have excuses for why they can’t be a certain type of anti-racist, he said.
Finally, there are the few who will show up to be not only an ally, but to be a “co-conspirator in disrupting the patterns of white supremacy,” even if it costs them something, Carson said.
This idea of showing up will tie into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s idea of “radical love,” which will also be discussed.
One of the messages Carson hopes people walk away from the lecture thinking is “what have I done, and what can I do to address the plight of Black people in this country who continue to be denied access to first class full citizenship here?”
The recent decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in Wisconsin, after he shot three people, killing two, will come up in the discussion about white privilege and the liberties associated with being American.
People can expect “a thoughtful, engaging, profound conversation from a critic of history,” Carson said, clarifying that despite his career and educational background, he is not a history buff.
He wants people to leave feeling “challenged to think in ways that will unsettle them.”
The lecture is made possible through the support of The Daily News of Newburyport, the Newburyport Preservation Trust, Old South Presbyterian, and a grant from the Massachusetts Humanities Bridge Street Fund. Presenting partners include the Museum of Old Newbury and Imagine Studios in Amesbury.
More information can be found at http://lecture.porthistory.com. Last year’s lecture is also available on the website. To watch live online: lecture.porthistory.org.
Pandemic mask rules will be in effect at Old South Church. A simulcast on YouTube will be available via the website.
For more on Carson, visit www.professorcarson.com.
