ANDOVER — Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church held its annual Greek Food festival this weekend. The festival drew hundreds from around town on Saturday and brought Greek food and music to the area.
Gabrielle and Fritz Ceriales were there with their two children.
“This is the first year we have been,” Gabrielle Ceriales said. “Its great, the food is amazing.”
“I like it,” said Leo,5. “I like the fries.”
The Ceriales family lives in Andover and said they learned about the event from signs they saw all over town. They said they enjoyed eating the Gyros and beef stew there.
Jessica and John Bird where there for the first time as well.
“We have been meaning to go for literally 14 years, and we finally came this year.” Jessica Bird said. “The music is great, we are really excited to be here, we are looking forward to going inside and checking out stuff in there.”
While much of the event took place in the church, meat was being grilled outside next to a large tent where people were dining.
Inside, away from the music was Dennis Trainor, who came from Tewksbury after reading about the event online. Trainor said he has gone to Greek festivals before and enjoys the food and the atmosphere. Trainor said among a few dishes he had eaten that day was souvlaki, which is a Greek dish festival organizer Voula Danas described as meat and a skewer.
“They were all good,” Trainor said of the food. “It’s nicely done, we are having a good time.”
In preparation for the festival Danas baked 2,500 Greek cookies known as koulourakia.
The festival continues on Sunday, Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church is located at 71 Chandler Road, Andover.
