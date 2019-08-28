LAWRENCE — The owner of the Museum Square apartment complex is seeking an injunction against the city to prevent the closure of the city-owned garage.
Jackson Street Housing Associates LLC, which owns the 176-unit apartment building, claims that the city has reneged on its obligation to maintain the garage and keep it open.
A hearing is scheduled for noon on Thursday at Middlesex County Superior Court in Woburn, according to Mayor Dan Rivera.
The judge has multiple options in the case, including ordering the city to fix the garage or, in an option proposed in the injunction paperwork, supply a shuttle bus for the tenants so they can get to and from alternative parking locations, such as the Buckley garage, located less than a half mile from the apartment.
It also requests that if the city continues to refuse to repair the building, the judge should appoint a receiver to oversee operations and repairs at the garage.
Wayne Dennison, an attorney for Brown Rudnick, the Boston firm that filed the injunction request, could not immediately be reached for comment this morning.
The injunction request comes on the heels of a decision by Rivera to shut the building down on Friday at 5 p.m.
Rivera says that because the City Council has thrice refused to approve funding for repairs to the garage, it is falling further into disrepair and has become a safety hazard.
The City Council voted 5-4 at its last meeting against funding $3.75 million for repairs. Even though a majority of the council voted in favor of Rivera's request, funding proposals need six votes, or a super-majority, in order to pass.
More details will be coming on this story in tomorrow's editions of The Eagle-Tribune.