SALEM, Mass. — The state's appeals court upheld several sexual assault verdicts against a former youth hockey coach.
Denis Barrette, 57, a former hockey coach at Haverhill and North Andover high schools, was found guilty in 2016 of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child over age 14.
The convictions involved two children who had contact with Barrette in Haverhill more than a decade before he was charged.
Barrette was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in Middleton jail, followed by five years of probation, prosecutors said.
An appeal was filed on his behalf in the case, alleging several errors by the trial judge involving witnesses, evidence and the handling of a motion for a mistrial.
The appeals board rejected arguments and affirmed, or upheld, all three guilty verdicts.
Barrette is required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet after his release from jail and must register as a sex offender, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, previously.
In addition, Barrette cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, must stay away from the two victims and is barred from coaching hockey, she said.
Barrette, a native of Montreal, came to the United States in 1982 to play hockey for Merrimack College. He coached the Haverhill High hockey team from 1992 to 1998 and coached the North Andover High team from 2006 to 2011.
He was also a junior hockey coach in Haverhill. In that role, he coached players in their mid- to late teens.
