Appeals court upholds Lawrence court officer's tampering conviction 

LAWRENCE — The state's appeals court upheld a conviction against a former Lawrence District Court officer convicted of attempting to destroy or conceal evidence.
In 2017 after a nine-day trial, Jose Martinez was acquitted of raping a female prisoner but was found guilty of evidence tampering.
After he was charged with rape, Martinez asked a co-worker to destroy a second cell phone of his that he kept at the courthouse.
The cell phone contained thousands of pornographic images of Martinez and "unknown women," according to court papers.
Martinez was sentenced to a year in jail on the tampering charge. But the judge agreed to suspend the sentence until a decision was reached on his appeal.
It was unclear Friday if and when Martinez would be sentenced to serve the jail time.
The penalty for evidence tampering includes a fine of up to $10,000, up to 2 1/2 years in the county jail or a maximum of 10 years in state prison, according to the provisions of the law.
At trial, Martinez "admitted" he made the request to find and destroy the phone "but denied that he harbored any intent to obstruct criminal prosecution, claiming instead he made the request to spare his wife and children embarrassment."
His wife, at that time, also worked at Lawrence District Court.
In the appeal, Martinez's attorney said the evidence charging him with the tampering crime was "defective" and the evidence presented at trial was insufficient.
But the appeals court felt the evidence was "sufficient to permit a rational jury to conclude that the defendant sought to hide or destroy the cell phone in order to hinder prosecution."
"The defendant had repeatedly shown the cell phone images to others at the courthouse, where his wife also worked. Upon learning of the investigation, he lied to investigators about the existence of the cell phone, and asked a fellow employee to get rid of it," according to the appeals court decision.
Martinez had been accused of raping the female prisoner in the Lawrence District Courthouse on three occasions in 2009 and 2014.
During the trial, Martinez took the stand in his own defense and said he never raped the woman, but that they exchanged sexually charged conversations and shared a consensual, intimate moment together in the courthouse lockup in 2014.
He also testified he lied to state police investigators about not having any contact with the woman because he did not want to lose his job, his pension and the respect of his family.
Martinez was a court officer for 16 years.
It's unclear if Martinez will be allowed to return to work as a court officer.
Elizabeth Riley and Ian Polumbaum, assistant district attorneys from Suffolk County, prosecuted the case. They were brought in from outside Essex County to avoid any appearance of an ethical conflict because Martinez worked in local law enforcement.
Defense attorney Hank Brennan represented Martinez at trial. Thomas Foley handled Martinez's appeal.
