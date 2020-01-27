NORTH READING - Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships which support individuals who work in the medical field who are furthering their education.
The memorial fund was established by David and Penny Richards of North Reading in memory of their daughter, Penney.
Penney was killed in a motorcycle crash Nov. 19, 2009 at age 25. At the time of her death she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital's North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education.
“We’re looking for people like our daughter, who was passionate about her career and helping people.” Penny Richards said.
“We seek people currently employed in the medical field and continuing their education to develop greater knowledge and skill sets to treat the range of patient needs in the health care arena," she said.
Applications are reviewed by a committee that includes business and health-care industry professionals. The final determination of awards is the decision of the Richards, in conjunction with input from the application review committee.
Deadline for applications is April 3, 2020. Successful applicants will be notified of their award by July 30.
For more information about the scholarship fund and to download a PDF of the application and instructions, please visit penneyrichards.com/schship.htm