Appreciating the town's past: New director takes helm at North Andover Historical Society

NORTH ANDOVER — This town is rich in history – and the new executive director of the North Andover Historical is eager to promote that long and lively past.
Brian Howard took charge as the executive director of the society Jan. 7. He was the director of the Oneida County History Center in Utica, New York for 12 years before he accepted his current job.
When this reporter visited the headquarters of the North Andover Historical Society at 153 Academy Road to interview Howard, he confessed he had never been there before.
"I heard it all the time," Howard said, while he was in Utica. People were surprised – and pleased – to discover their community had a place dedicated to its history, he said.
The North Andover Historical Society has fulfilled that function since 1913. Besides the museum, the headquarters includes a research library, the curator of which is Inge Larson. Authors, graduate students writing theses and people assembling their genealogies use the library, she said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recently used old maps the society has in its archives to guide the Route 125 improvement project, according to Howard.
Other staffers include Carol Majahad, who served as executive director for 31 years and is now the coordinator of the museum; Janice Williams, collections manager; and Kathy Hirbour, a textile educator who works for the society on a contractual basis.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
So why does a community need to preserve and promote its history?
Howard pointed out that for years, people have kept scrapbooks and photo albums to stay connected with what happened in their younger years.
"They collected things that reflected their past," he said.
"We serve that same purpose," he said, for the community as a whole.
"We are that photo album," he said. Its history, he said, "helps define a region."
Upstate New York, Howard's former place of residence and work, has a long history. Large-scale settlement of that region began in the mid-18th century, Howard noted.
The construction of the Erie Canal in 1825 brought about extensive growth in both population and economic activity.
Howard is beginning the next phase of his career in a town and a region that have a much longer history. While North Andover was not incorporated as a town until April 7, 1855, it was settled by English colonists in 1646.
Anne Bradstreet, America's first published poet, was among those initial settlers. A century later, Samuel Osgood, America's first postmaster general under the Constitution, was born in what is now North Andover.
Most North Andover residents are well aware that their town was part of Andover until 1855. The house believed to be Samuel Osgood's birthplace still stands at 440 Osgood St. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Howard, who has lived in upstate New York for most of his life, learned a few years ago that he has a family connection to this area. His ninth-great-grandfather, William Howard, lived in a house that is still located at 41 Turkey Shore Road, Ipswich.
"New England has always had this draw," he said when asked what attracted him to his new assignment. He and his wife, Paula, have vacationed in New England and appreciate the region's colorful history.
"Little did I know that I would end up here," he said.
Howard earned a bachelor's degree in history at the State University of New York at Potsdam. He then earned a master's degree in history at Texas Tech University. He worked at several aviation museums before taking the job in Utica.