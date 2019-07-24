NORTH ANDOVER — The Planning Board has begun reviewing the town's proposal to build a new Senior Center on Sutton Street.
The board is also considering a request for a special permit to construct 136 apartments in three buildings on an adjacent site. The two projects are related because the developer of the apartments, Sutton Street Redevelopers, donated about 57,000 square feet for the Senior Center.
The board heard from both applicants last Thursday evening. The new Senior Center is expected to have about 13,500 square feet in a two-story building.
It will replace the current Senior Center, located at the rear of the Town Hall. Sutton Street Redevelopers, which is associated with the Minco Corp., initially planned to build 153 apartments at the site, located near Sutton Street and Surrey Drive.
Then-Town Manager Andrew Maylor persuaded the developer to donate the land for the Senior Center, according to Planning Director Jean Enright. The developer also agreed to reduce the number of units from 153 to 136, according to Eric Loth, one of the principals of Sutton Street Redevelopers.
The May 2018, annual Town Meeting approved the donation of the new Senior Center site.
Several nearby residents attended Thursday night's hearing and expressed their worries about the impact the project will have on their homes. One of them asked if the developer could reduce the number of apartments even further.
"We don't want to go below 136," Loth said. To obtain a favorable return on the project, he said, Sutton Street Redevelopers needs to build that number of apartments.
Patrick Duffy, of 59 Surrey Drive, thanked the Planning Board for its "concern for the residents." He said the project will involve the removal of a large number of trees, which he said "have done a wonderful job" of shielding his neighborhood from noise over the years.
He also objected to the planned construction of a four-story building near his property.
"I really don't want dozens of units looking down on my backyard," he said. Planning Board member Peter Boynton suggested that the building near Duffy's property be scaled back to three stories.
"There is clearly going to be more traffic going down there," said Kevin Robinson, of 68 Surrey Drive.
Planning Board Chairman Eitan Goldberg said the town and Sutton Street Redevelopers have done a "great job" in moving the two projects forward. Boynton said they have proceeded "in a positive direction."
Goldberg pointed out, however, that the process is far from over.
"Nothing has been approved," he said.
The board continued the hearing until July 30.
If approved, the apartment buildings will occupy the former location of the headquarters of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor Shea Council No. 3819. The Knights used the brick building that still stands at 505 Sutton St. for many years. The K of C vacated the building at the end of 2013 and began meeting at St. Michael Church.
More recently, GracePoint Church rented the building for a while but purchased its own quarters at 25 Orchard Hill Road last year.
Acting Town Manager Lyne Savage said it will likely be another two years before the new Senior Center is completed. No firm decisions have been made on how the space now occupied by the Senior Center will be used when it becomes vacant, she said.
Veterans' Services and some other offices might be moved there, but nothing is definite, she said. The new town manager, Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, will be expected to make a recommendation on how to use the space.