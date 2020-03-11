METHUEN — The phrase of the day, at least from city and police union officials who answered their phones or emails, was simple.
"No comment," they all said when asked about negotiations over a new Police Superior Officers union contract.
Arbitration was scheduled to start Tuesday and run for three days. Instead, it appears as though the arbitrator, the city and the union are meeting behind closed doors to discuss a contract offer made by police last week.
Arbitration was needed after the state Inspector General investigated a contract negotiated and approved in 2017 that gave police captains raises of more than 200 percent, leading to salaries of over $400,000. The IG said the contract was most likely illegal.
In 2018, when the details came to light under former Mayor James Jajuga and the IG issued its findings, the City Council pumped the brakes on the contract, leading to the case being put in the hands of Boston arbitrator Loretta Attardo.
On Tuesday, Attardo ordered everyone to stay quiet, according to City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino. He wouldn't comment further.
Attardo herself did not return a phone call.
Superior Officers Union President Greg Gallant didn't, either.
Mayor Neil Perry said he couldn't comment when contacted Tuesday but might have something "later." He declined to say more.
One of the attorneys representing the city, John Foskett, of Valerio Dominello & Hillman in Westwood, referred questions to the other attorney representing the city, Darren Klein of KP Law. But he could not be reached for comment.
The attorney for the union, Gary Nolan, of Nolan & Perroni, was likewise unreachable.
The only city official who was willing to talk was East District City Councilor Steve Saba, who confirmed something the mayor said in a Saturday story in The Eagle-Tribune: The union made a contract proposal that the city is actively considering.
Saba went on to say the offer was being looked at by the city and the union, with the help of the arbitrator.
"I'm cautiously optimistic," Saba said. "This should have happened 18 months ago."
He said he hoped that the contract was close to what councilors would approve.
"I don't know if it's close or not," he said. "It's up to the attorneys and the mayor to agree to or not to agree to it. If they can work it out, and it's close, he'll come to the City Council. If it's not close, he won't bring it to the council."