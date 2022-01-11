METHUEN — An arbitrator has ruled that city officials did not violate the terms of a collective bargaining agreement by refusing to pay top police officers astronomical salaries discovered after the fact.
An equally contentious memorandum of understanding that followed was also unenforceable, according to arbitrator Loretta Attardo.
If not stopped, the contract approved Sept. 8, 2017 would have inflated salaries by up to 183% in a year for superior police officers, which equates to as much as $432,295 in pay before overtime. Those Methuen officers would have become some of the highest paid public officials in the country, threatening to bankrupt the city.
City officials only realized the exorbitant contract inclusion after publicly voting in its favor, and so began a protracted legal battle over how to resolve the issue.
But according to Attardo, there was no “meeting of minds,” meaning a full comprehension and mutual agreement among everyone involved.
Even if that had occurred, the arbitrator points out, “the city council did not appropriate funds to support the wage increases in the collective bargaining agreement or the later negotiated memorandum of understanding.”
Mayor Neil Perry and city councilors today are celebrating the ruling years in the making.
Methuen Councilor James McCarty said he is “very pleased with the decision,” and hopes it can “officially move the dark cloud that has lingered over Methuen for the past four years.”
The police department is now under the leadership of Chief Scott McNamara following the sudden retirement a year ago of embattled Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon is identified in the arbitrator’s report as a key player along with Capt. Greg Gallant, who remains on administrative leave.
The arbitrator said in her final report that Gallant attempted to draft revised contract language on his own, never reviewing it with union counsel or any other members of the bargaining team, “with the exception of Chief Solomon.”
A section of the contract, “was a completely new provision added by Captain Gallant without any discussion with the bargaining team.”
“Captain Gallant testified that he understood (the additions) to mean that higher ranked officers would benefit from compensation items rolled into the bases of the lower ranked officers,” Attardo wrote. “He referred to it as ‘compounding’ and he acknowledged that it resulted in significant increases to the pay of the Superior Officers.”
Gallant went on to testify that he considered the changes as “clarifying” what had already been discussed at the negotiation table.
Councilor Steve Saba has been steadfast in believing there was never a legally binding contract to uphold.
He said this week, “I’m relieved that the city council listened to us and not the city’s outside lawyers hired by the Mayor’s office, who told us we didn’t have a fighting chance in winning and that our ‘reckless’ actions would bankrupt the city. The decision is proof that defending the taxpayers is always worth the fight and the right thing to do.”
Fellow Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro reiterated, “I’m grateful to have stood by my beliefs that the taxpayers should never be responsible for that inflated contract.”
She points to local measures she has helped sponsor to prevent history from repeating itself.
The council now has a written financial impact statement from each meeting, she explained, and a resolution that requires contracts and backup documents for each meeting be posted to the city’s website for public access.
Perry said there is undeniable reason to celebrate, but “it takes us back to square one.”
“What it does is put us back at the table with the superior officers,” he said. “It allows us to create a more favorable deal for both parties.”