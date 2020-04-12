ANDOVER — Up to 171 people joined a somewhat disjointed and solitary Easter Sunday service provided by Christ Church.
In what has become the “new normal” for many houses of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Episcopal church livestreamed its service through YouTube, which was offered via a link on its website.
“Of course, we long for a joyous celebration, the chance to gather with others to sing and shout our hallelujahs to ring bells and in a word to rejoice,” said the Rev. Michael Hodges.
“This year, we hear and experience a deeper appreciation of the longing expressed by people of faith in all times and in all places, and particularly those from our scriptures who are also living in difficult days,” he said.
For the first half hour or so of the service – which kicked off at 10 a.m. – one could see an empty stage complete with chalice and hear an organist performing in the background of the video as a young man coordinated the microphones, testing their sound levels.
Then, once the service picked up, it was business as usual until the sermon cut out and a new video started. Those who couldn’t figure out how to refresh their videos dropped out of the service.
But for many of those who attended Easter services like these on the internet, they were happy to have some semblance of normalcy in their life.
“It uplifted our spirits to see that something is constant in our life,” said Carolyn Santini, who watched St. Augustine Church’s livestreamed Easter service with her husband, George.
“We have been going to church together 50 years since we have been married and this is the first time that we have streamed it,” George said.
He added, “It is so comforting to have something consistent in your life because it seems like everything else in our lives has been disrupted.”