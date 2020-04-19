As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire only releases numbers as ranges of cases per town and does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 70

Deaths: 1

GROVELAND

Total cases: 10

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 294

Deaths: 4

LAWRENCE

Total cases: 1095

Deaths: 41

METHUEN

Total cases: 384

Deaths: 18

NORTH ANDOVER

Total cases: 111

Deaths: 7

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ATKINSON

Cases: 5-9

DANVILLE

Cases: 10-19

DERRY

Cases: 50+

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 5-9

KINGSTON

Cases: 5-9

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 20-49

NEWTON

Cases: 5-9

PELHAM

Cases: 20-49

PLAISTOW

Cases: 10-19

SALEM

Cases: 50+

SANDOWN

Cases: 10-19

WINDHAM

Cases: 20-49

 

Tags

Recommended for you