As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire only releases numbers as ranges.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 52
GROVELAND
Total cases: 9
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 202
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 791
METHUEN
Total cases: 261
NORTH ANDOVER
Total cases: 87
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 1-4
DANVILLE
Cases: 5-9
DERRY
Cases: 20-49
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 1-4
KINGSTON
Cases: 1-4
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 20-49
NEWTON
Cases: 1-4
PELHAM
Cases: 5-9
PLAISTOW
Cases: 10-19
SALEM
Cases: 50+
SANDOWN
Cases: 1-4
WINDHAM
Cases: 10-19