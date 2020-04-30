As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER 

Total cases: 159

Deaths: 10

GROVELAND 

Total cases: 11

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 508

Deaths: 13

LAWRENCE 

Total cases: 1645

Deaths: 72

METHUEN 

Total cases: 559

Deaths: 28

NORTH ANDOVER 

Total cases: 136

Deaths: 7

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON 

Cases: 10

DANVILLE

Cases: 10

DERRY 

Cases: 133

HAMPSTEAD 

Cases: 18

KINGSTON 

Cases: 9

LONDONDERRY 

Cases: 60

NEWTON

Cases: 10

PELHAM 

Cases: 35

PLAISTOW

Cases: 19

SALEM 

Cases: 143

SANDOWN 

Cases: 15

WINDHAM

Cases: 45

