North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.