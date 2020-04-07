As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire only releases numbers as ranges.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 31

GROVELAND 

Total cases: 8

HAVERHILL 

Total cases: 99

LAWRENCE 

Total cases: 346 (4 deaths) 

METHUEN

Total cases: 94

NORTH ANDOVER 

Total cases: 47

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON 

Cases: 5-9

DANVILLE

Cases: 5-9

DERRY 

Cases: 10-19

HAMPSTEAD 

Cases: 1-4 

KINGSTON 

Cases: 1-4 

LONDONDERRY 

Cases: 10-19

NEWTON

Cases: 1-4 

PELHAM 

Cases: 1-4 

PLAISTOW

Cases: 5-9 

SALEM 

Cases: 20+

SANDOWN 

Cases: 1-4

WINDHAM

Cases: 10-19 

Tags

Recommended for you