Area filmed 'A Ring For Christmas' to premiere 

NEWBURYPORT – "A Ring For Christmas", the family holiday movie shot locally about 18 months ago, will be premiering Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. on UPtv, a basic cable station available on Comcast.
The film, which stars Lorraine Bracco, Michael Gross, Dean Geyer and Liliana Tandon, was mostly filmed locally in March 2019. For several days the 25-member film crew shot key scenes at the Masonic Temple on Green Street, Market Square, and transformed the modern restaurant Brine into the '50s-inspired Frank's Diner.
"I am completely thrilled, I am so excited that it's coming out and I hope Newburyport is excited, too," Tandon, who plays the main lead and wrote the screenplay, said in a Friday phone interview from New York City.
For those unable to tune in on Nov. 8, or who just feel like early November is too early to watch Christmas movies, "A Ring For Christmas" will be shown 30 times on UPtv, short for Uplifting Entertainment, between that day and Christmas.
"This is the perfect time, people are excited for a Christmas movie. I hope it can bring a little cheer and a little joy," Tandon said.
The Boston native, who now lives in New York City, said it was exciting to film a movie so close to where she grew up and with Hollywood stars like Bracco and Gross.
After production wrapped up locally, the fate of the movie remained a mystery for locals anxious to know when they would be released. As the calendar turned to 2020, and with little news coming up, residents began wondering whether the movie would ever see the light of day.
Tandon said shelving the movie forever was never a real consideration and added that the time between when the movie was shot and the announcement of its November premiere is not unusual in Hollywood. She also said new scenes were shot and others re-shot to make the film "really perfect."
"We were pretty confident that it would find a home," Tandon said.
Tandon thanked city officials and residents for their support of the film and their interest in its production.
"Newburyport was such the perfect town for a Christmas movie," she said. "I hope the people of Newburyport are proud of us and the movie. We just can't thank them enough for them being so gracious."
Tandon said those without cable TV can still watch the movie on the app Philo which features live and on-demand television.
"We hope everyone can tune in," Tandon said.