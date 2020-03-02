SALEM, N.H. — Throats were hoarse, eyes were bleary and it was hectic in the “pit” at Salem High School on Saturday as teams from Haverhill and Londonderry joined dozens of others from across the region to compete in the 2020 Infinite Recharge Robotics competition.
The Maroon Monsoon team from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill and Londonderry High School’s PVC Pirates were two of more than two dozen teams from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine to converge on the school for the two-day contest.
It wasn’t the first time the students readied their robots for battle.
As part of the FIRST Robotics Competition, the groups were given a challenge in January to build a droid that could take part in a 15-second autonomous and 2-minute, 15-second driver-controlled race to collect and score “power cells.”
Teams are vying for a spot in the championship round scheduled for April in Houston and Detroit.
Whittier Tech’s nine-member team dubbed its robot “Category 5” because, as lead mentor and electronics and robotics instructor Bob Beaton explained, the team “Brings the storm.”
This was Whittier’s seventh year taking part in the competition, Beaton said, and students from every shop were eligible to help build the robot.
Some students who may not have been interested in building were able to lend a hand in other ways, such as securing sponsorships from companies like Pentucket Bank, Globus Medical and National Grid, among others.
As the group hustled around its 9-by-9 cube, putting final adjustments on their “bot” — in teamspeak — Beaton applauded his students for exemplifying what he calls “coopetition.”
Beaton said that is one of the key factors judges look for when judging robots and teams. In other words: If you’re looking for a hockey-style fight in the robotics area, look elsewhere. On the floor at Salem High, gracious professionalism was a must for the day.
“These kids have brought that to the next level,” their coach said. “They’ve realized that when we run into a problem, we don’t freak out about it,” Beaton said. “We identify the problem, come up with solutions as a team, and work together to solve it.”
The Tech team placed 14th out of 40 teams, taking home a Team Spirit Award for “exceptional partnership and teamwork,” Beaton said.
Collaboration was also key for students at Londonderry High, who took part in the FIRST Competition for their 17th year in a row under the direction of engineering mentors Paul Ambler and Jim Browne.
Volunteer mentor Browne was on Londonderry’s very first robotics team in 2003 and has seen “explosive” growth in the group. This year, he said there are at least several dozen members taking part on any given day during the build season, which runs for eight weeks starting in early January.
Browne said Londonderry students learn welding and machinery skills to supplement their school’s STEM curriculum with the aid of volunteer mentors, who are often former team members or parents of team members.
Ambler said mentors give students free reign to make their own decisions on their robot, which they named “Do Not Grab.”
“Mentors are there for guidance, but we put a lot of work and decision-making on the students,” Ambler said.
Browne said enjoys seeing students find their niche through the program.
“We had a student a few years ago who didn’t know what he was interested in, so we suggested the software team,” Browne said. “That student is now working for Amazon in the robotics division and he’s come back as a team mentor. We’ve had several stories like that, where we give them the tools to succeed and find something they can have a successful career with.”
One such student on the current team is 15-year-old sophomore Artie Adams. While serving as the safety captain at this past weekend’s competition, Adams assisted with machine work during his robot’s build. But his mentors encouraged him to step outside the box — with surprising results.
“I came on the team wanting to do welding and I was trying to learn and wasn’t very good at it,” Adams said. “There weren’t any students on the team at the time who could use a particular machine I had a little bit of experience with called a lathe, so I volunteered to try it. Then, I fell in love with it and it was something I started really enjoying.”
Results for Londonderry’s team were not immediately available, though updates on the PVC Pirates team, sponsored by businesses that included Raytheon, Fleet Ready and BAE Systems, will be posted at team1058.com.