HAVERHILL — Area fire departments are bracing for the possibility of flooding and downed trees that may occur if hurricane Henri hits this area hard.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that Henri would be approaching southern New England Sunday, slowly crossing the region Sunday night and Monday. Although there was some uncertainty as to the storm’s track, Henri has the potential to bring damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding, according to the report. Widespread power outages are a possibility.
In Haverhill, Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said his department is ready to assist residents in various ways, including pumping out flooded basements.
“We have three heavy duty pumps and about a half dozen homeowner-type of sump pumps,” he said. “We’ve had flooding in the past where people have been trapped by rising water in low lying areas. Along that line, the harbormaster also has an airboat, which he uses when there’s not enough water for a prop boat.”
O’Brien said he’s prepared to call in additional firefighters as needed.
“Typically, in a storm event we’re very busy helping people pump out their homes if their own systems fail, which is the kind of thing we respond to on a regular basis during power outages,” he said. “In situations like this, police oversee emergency management. We’re in communication with police and the hospital should there be outages as they work with us if there’s a need. We all want to be on the same page.”
Haverhill Harbormaster Michael Vets said he didn’t expect the storm to hit this area directly, but that as a precaution local marinas along the Merrimack River pulled small boats out of the water.
“They also moved bigger boats to inner dock areas, where it is usually less windy,” he said.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty made similar preparations, including having a mechanic check and top up emergency generators at each station and ensuring every emergency vehicle is fully fueled.
“We also checked portable generators for emergency use,” Moriarty said. “We’re watching the weather and we’re on FEMA and MEMA calls.”
In the event the hurricane hits Lawrence with high winds that could topple trees, Moriarty said his department is prepared to respond.
“We made sure our chain saws are working and I’m always prepared to call in extra staff if needed,” he said.
North Andover Fire Lt. John McCarthy said his department is ready to go with portable generators, portable pumps and chainsaws — all of which are normally on the department’s fire trucks.
National Grid in Massachusetts announced it has 3,100 field-based personnel at the ready, including overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers. Crews were ready to respond by Saturday evening.
The company offered a number of tips, including reporting power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or by calling 1-800-465-1212; using your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips at www.ngrid.com/mobile, and texting to 64743 using any of the following commands: REG to sign up for text alerts; OUT to report an outage; SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your area or HELP for the full list of commands.
Area Market Baskets saw somewhat bigger than normal Saturday crowds, including at the Market Basket on Winthrop Avenue in North Andover.
Store Manager John Gordon said the crowds were heavier than usual, but nothing like he’s seen in advance of a major winter storm.
“Many people were doing their shopping on Saturday instead of Sunday,” he said.
Area Market Basket stores will be operating their normal hours on Sunday, Gordon said.
At the Global gas station at 329 Winthrop Ave. (Route 114) in Lawrence, it was a steady stream of customers, many of whom were also filling gas containers for powering home generators.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Interim Police Chief and Director of Emergency Management Randy Haggar asked residents to stay informed by receiving alerts, warnings, and public safety information before, during and after emergencies.
“We are closely monitoring the forecast and working with our state and local partner agencies to ensure we’re doing all we can to protect the safety of our residents,” Haggar said. “Residents can do their part by remaining mindful of the danger storms like these pose and taking steps to protect themselves, their families and their homes.”
Methuen public safety officials offered tips on preparing for a storm, including:
Stay home if possible.
Check flashlights and portable radios to confirm they’re working. Fully charge your cell phone, laptop and any other devices before the storm.
Check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Make sure your vehicle has enough gas in it in the event you have to travel.
Have an emergency kit with basic medicine, bandages and antiseptic, and have emergency food supply.
Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings (remember to reset them back to normal once power is restored) and minimize the number of times you open their doors.
Bring in or secure outdoor items that can be blown away by heavy winds.
Never run a generator indoors, in a garage or with the exhaust facing the home or home air intakes.
Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, and especially those with medical conditions.
Stay clear of downed utility lines. Always assume power lines are live.
Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.
Report power outages to your utility company. Do not call 9-1-1 to report an outage or to ask about power restoration.