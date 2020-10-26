METHUEN — The state is sending out a text message to area residents this evening, urging them to wash their hands, wear a mask and get tested, among other suggestions, as a way of stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
In the Merrimack Valley, the text messages — or Wireless Emergency Alert — are going to mobile phones in Methuen, North Andover and Lawrence, according to Erica Baker, spokeswoman for the state's COVID-19 Response Command Center.
It is the second time Lawrence will receive a message. As the community with the highest infection rate in the state, Lawrence was one of about 10 communities whose residents received a similar message last week, Baker said.
Residents of that city will receive a message slightly different than the one going to Methuen and North Andover, where the infection rate is not nearly as high.
The alert will say the following:
"COVID19 is a serious threat in [(city/town name). Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19."
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he doesn't want anyone to get upset about the text message.
“This is not a message to invoke panic or any rash action,” Perry said. “It merely serves as a reminder that we must continue to take this virus seriously. As one of many high-risk Massachusetts communities, the message that you will receive today will stress COVID-19 protocols for the safety of you, your loved ones, and your neighbors.”
Methuen, North Andover and Lawrence are all considered high-risk communities, and are currently shaded in red on the state's COVID-19 incident map.
Haverhill is also in the red, but Mayor James Fiorentini said he didn't think a text message was necessary, so he declined.
"I don't think it's going to do anything," he said. "We've been very consistent with our messaging about hand-washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. Everybody already gets that."
He added that people also get annoyed when they receive an unsolicited text message or phone call.
The one-time text messages will start going out around 5 p.m. and will continue to be sent until about 10 p.m.
The message from the state will urge citizens to protect themselves by keeping their hands washed, social distancing, staying home if sick, and taking advantage of free COVID-19 testing.