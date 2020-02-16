LAWRENCE — An armed, 25-year-old Lawrence man allegedly tried to rob a man in a wheelchair, prompting an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon on Broadway, police said.
Jeancarlos Francisco of 55 Cedar St., #1, was arrested by police after the 2:39 p.m. incident on Broadway between Haverhill and Bradford streets.
Francisco faces arraignment Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on an armed robbery charge and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
His bail was sent at $25,000 on Saturday and he is being held at Middleton Jail over the holiday weekend, police said.
Francisco was spotted by a Lawrence police sergeant as he tried to rob a man in a wheelchair on a Broadway sidewalk, according to police.
The sergeant interrupted the robbery and "gave verbal commands" to Francisco, who reached into his waistband and brandished a gun, police said.
The sergeant fired his gun — but no one was injured. Francisco was immediately taken into custody.
"I heard a pop," said Mike Marmo, 37, of Lawrence, who was in a building overlooking the scene. Marmo said he looked out the window and saw a man being arrested.
Yellow crime scene tape was stretched around a large section of Broadway on Saturday afternoon while police investigated. Officers were seen looking at what appeared to be a handgun on the ground outside Pikalo Empanadas and Tienda de Cache.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said Lawrence police Capt. James Fitzpatrick will conduct an internal affairs investigation. On Sunday, Vasque said the sergeant will not be identified until the internal affairs investigation is completed, which he expects in the near future.
The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police.
The section of Broadway where the incident occurred is a congested business area with heavy traffic throughout the day.
Broadway stretches across the city from Methuen to the Andover town line.
