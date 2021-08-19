Armenian Church Picnic returns this weekend  

HAVERHILL — Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. each day.
This event is open to the public and will be held indoors and outdoors. Armenian foods will include lamb and chicken kebabs, losh (beef and pork) kebab and kheyma dinners. Dinners include pilaf salad and bread. Various Armenian desserts will be available as well, including paklava, choreg and khadeyif. Hot dogs and potato chips will be available as well. The event also includes a demonstrations of cooking lavash bread and jingalov hatz (flatbread filled with greens). Also includes Armenian faith, culture and heritage displays.
The church accepts cash, checks, PayPal and most major credit cards. The church is at 1280 Boston Road, off of Route 125 in Ward Hill.
Church to host legislative prayer breakfast
HAVERHILL — Riverside Church at 278 Groveland St. will hold its first Legislative Prayer Breakfast Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker is the Rev. Mark Rivera. Invited keynote address by Gov. Charlie Baker.
This event includes a catered hot breakfast. Please RSVP by Aug. 20 to 978-372-9871 or contact@giversidehaverhill.org.
Hundreds attend charity basketball event in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Minds With Purpose, a networking business, held a charity basketball event attended by hundreds on Aug. 8 on the South Common. About $1,000 was raised for through the event.
In addition to basketball games, about 100 book bags were distributed to kids under age 14. Local vendors were on hand selling clothing, customized treats, organic products, candles and shoes, said Jeurys Santiago, spokesperson.
The city's mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit also swung by, he said.
Some of the kids who played during the event were from New England Hoops Academy, Suenos Basketball and other organizations.
"We had amazing performances by Movement City and IDM dance studio. We also had local food vendors like passion steak tacos food truck and an ice cream truck. The crowd was very diverse from little kids to older business owners," Santiago said.
Haverhill Parents for Mask Choice to hold community event
HAVERHILL — A recently formed organization, Haverhill Parents for Mask Choice, invite members of the public to a community outreach event they will hold on Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Maria's Family Restaurant on Essex Street.
Organizers are encouraging other parents in the district to stand up to the school committee's recent decision to mandate masks for all grades to begin the school year. Chicken fingers, salad, and coffee will be provided.