Arraignment held for Methuen officer charged with stealing from his union 

METHUEN — A city police officer charged with stealing money from his union was released on personal recognizance Thursday after his arraignment in Salem Superior Court.
Mark Whittaker, 58, of Salem, New Hampshire, is currently on unpaid leave and is accused of stealing from the Methuen Police Patrolmen's Association.
He was indicted in late July on two counts each of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and embezzlement from a voluntary association.
Whittaker is accused of taking money from the police union from 2015 until April 2019.
He was placed on paid administrative leave April 9 for an unrelated matter, Chief Joseph Solomon said.
Financial irregularities were discovered when other officers took over financial duties for the Patrolmen’s Association, according to the chief.
The information was brought to police administration, and the department immediately launched an investigation and contacted the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
“This case represents a staggering abuse of trust and the theft of money from police officers allegedly by one of our own,” Solomon said.
Whittaker was hired as a reserve officer in May 1998 and elevated to full-time patrolman in June 2000.
Defended by attorney Tom Torrisi, Whittaker is scheduled to return to superior court on Oct. 2 for a pre-trial conference, according to court records.
