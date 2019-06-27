CONCORD — Six suspects were arrested Thursday after a two-state, multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking.
Search warrants were executed in Haverhill and Lawrence, Massachusetts; and Bedford and Ashland, New Hampshire. The six suspects and the charges they face are:
Brian Rutherford, 22, of Bedford, conspiracy to possess a controlled drug, fentanyl, with intent to sell. He will be arraigned Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court at 1 p.m.
Mackenzie Ramos, 25, of Amherst, possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, with intent to sell. She will be arraigned Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court at 1 p.m.
Samantha Bidwell, 30, of Ashland, possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, with the intent to sell. She will be arraigned Friday in Grafton County Superior Court
Ramon Rivera Muniz, 31, of Haverhill, was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Hillsborough County North for a parole violation and a pending charge of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, with intent to distribute.
Valeria Vanessa Cartagena Toro, 24, of Haverhill, conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, fentanyl.
Jonathan Betancourt, 29, of Lawrence, four counts of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl. (See related story).
Muniz, Cartagena Toro and Betancourt are being held in Massachusetts at the Middleton House of Correction pending extradition to New Hampshire.
The charges resulting from this investigation will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Danielle Sakowski and Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill.
The following agencies contributed to the investigation: New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Ashland, Bedford, Haverhill, Manchester, Pelham and Plymouth police departments, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police, New Hampshire Department of Corrections and United States Homeland Security Investigations.