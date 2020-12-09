Art auction helps local charities

ANDOVER — Local artists have paired with local businesses to auction off artwork and raise money for two local organizations, Lazurus House and Neighbors in Need.
"It's great to help in some way, knowing what they are up against," said Holly Cobel, an Andover artist who started the auction.
Cobel connected local artists with businesses to create Andover's "12 Days of Giving." The artists are displaying their artwork starting Wednesday in one of 12 shops across town.
Each day an artist and shop are highlighted on social media and the corresponding shop does some sort of giveaway to draw attention to the art auction, Cobel said. The online auction is live for 12 days from Wednesday until Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.
All of the proceeds from the art auction, which has items ranging from paintings to pottery to private photo sessions from mostly Andover-based artists, go to Lazurus House and Neighbors in Need.
The auction can be found online at galabid.com/12daysofgiving. And people can follow along with the giveaways and the artists on Instagram at @12DaysofGiving.
'12 Days of Giving'
Artists include: Garima Parakh, Ana Smyth, Stephanie Deady, Stephanie Clements, Cristen Farrell, Janet Hamlin, Sussanah Abbot, Elizabeth Nadeau, Holly Coble, Kate McKenna, Amy Ferguson and Lynne Kasparian.
Businesses include: Mak and Co., Royal Jewelers, Helen Thomas, La Rosa's, Savoir Faire, Andover Collection, Ultimate Perk, Mr. Gelatos, Acorn, D'Agostino's Deli and That Dirty Dog.