LAWRENCE — Their immigrant grandparents worked in nearby mills, saving money to contribute to the church being built on Essex Street.
Their children were baptized there, recited vows at the altar during wedding ceremonies, and said final goodbyes at funeral masses in the same spot.
Together, they are the parishioners of Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church.
After persistent flames ripped through the roof of the rectory late Monday night, members of the Catholic community were moved by such memories — the ones that have anchored their lives.
Among them is Patricia Mariano, 71, who counts back at least four generations while recalling her family’s deep roots.
“My grandparents were immigrants from Italy,” she said, sharing the story of how they donated mill work pay to the church construction effort. “It’s more than the church for my family and a lot of families that are part of it.”
Tuesday morning, as she planned a time to go see the damage at 35 Essex St. firsthand, she choked back tears.
“I didn’t sleep,” she said. “It’s all I can think of.”
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty credits more than 100 area firefighters for keeping the flames from leaping down two hallways that lead into the church. However, smoke and water did cause some damage there.
Parish pastor, the Rev. Francis Mawn, was the sole occupant of the rectory and escaped unharmed. He was immediately welcomed into the home of his longtime friends and churchgoers Connie and Wayne Pickles.
The Pickles were married at the church 48 years ago. Connie rattles off a list of milestones that came first — her baptism, first communion and confirmation.
“My grandfather was a custodian there many years ago,” she said. “Mom cooked for the seven or eight priests who were in the rectory at any given time. It's always been about family. We didn’t hesitate, of course, when Father needed a place to stay."
The sentiment is shared by Joe Mariano, Patricia’s 38-year-old son, whose own lineage is best traced through the church pews.
He got as close as he could as firefighters worked at the scene Monday night. He waited on a sidewalk, he said, until officials allowed him into the neighboring St. Alfio Society building, where he’s a member.
“The first thought was to make sure that Father Mawn had gotten out okay. That led to: Is our church building OK; are the saints in the lower church OK?” he said. “I thought I was going to go in and take them out if that’s what it took.”
He describes the situation in a word: surreal.
“My fellow members, 40 to 50 of us, heard what was going on and came down,” he said. “The news broke and we were there. That goes to show the strength and camaraderie we have, and faith – faith is alive here.”
His first realization of just that came three decades ago, while dressed up in a tiny suit for his first communion.
“I remember everyone being so happy,” he said. “Taking pictures on the altar, outside the church, outside by the statue of Mary. I could see that it was a special moment at a special place for my family. I was 7 or 8.”
Kay DiFiore, 78, knows about special gatherings at the church. It’s where all of hers also took place.
“When you love your church, it’s all of your fondest memories, your happy memories,” she said. “And then your parents and your loved ones are there for the final part of their lives, and it touches your heart in a different way. I think it’s the heart of most people who are there regularly.”
She and her husband Ray DiFiore were stunned when word of the fire made it to their Methuen home. Ray has worked collaboratively with Mawn for years to address the church’s maintenance needs, his wife explained.
They, along with other members of the church community, unanimously vowed to do whatever it takes to rebuild stronger, for history’s sake.