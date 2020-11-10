ANDOVER — The town's health director is emphasizing the need to take personal responsibility as COVID-19 cases jump, more than doubling in Andover the same week the high school transitioned to fully remote learning.
Positive cases rose from 31 to 91 between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9, according to the town's website, three of which were from the high school community.
"About half (of the cases) are coming from household contacts," said Director of Health Thomas Carbone. "Someone is bringing it into the house and then everyone is testing positive."
The town has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since Columbus Day weekend, a trend that spiked after Halloween, Carbone said. This is a trend seen in neighboring towns and the state, he added.
"My fear is that we are still having social gatherings going on," he said.
The majority of people with COVID-19 locally are 21 years and older, he explained. Of the total 92 cases in town in October, 70 were in people 21 and older, he said. Twelve cases were in people between the ages of 11 and 20 years. The final 10 were under the age of 11.
Last week 167 high school students were quarantined after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, according to school Director of Communications Nicole Kieser. The high school chooses to quarantine students who were in the same class as someone who tested positive.
Sixteen staff members were also quarantined last week before the school went remote Friday afternoon. Schools will remain remote at least through Nov. 30, she said.
"The decision (to move to remote) was made following consultation with district and high school administrators, the director of nursing and the town’s Health Division," Kieser said in an email. "Our goal is to protect students and staff to mitigate the threat of transmission. Additionally, we require a certain number of staff to provide in-person learning for our students, and the number of staff quarantines made it difficult to continue with in-person classes."
Because students move between multiple classes at the high school throughout the day more people are exposed when someone tests positive, Kieser said.
Although the recent cases and switch to remote come after Halloween weekend, "we have no information that links these cases to any social gathering," Kieser said.
Carbone, whose department assists with contact tracing, said he does not know if students were exposed at a social gathering, either.
"I'm not aware of that," he said when asked to address rumors of a party. "It wouldn't surprise me, but I'm not aware of that."
The town would "be in the red" if the state had not changed its metrics for determining risk last week, Carbone said.
"What's keeping us in the yellow is the percent of positive is less than 5%," he said.
However, Andover's positivity rate increased to 1.2% from 0.88% the week before, he said.
"Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Do not attend large gatherings with people outside your household," Carbone advised for stopping the spread. "It's not only about protecting yourself and your family, it's about protecting everyone and stopping the spread."