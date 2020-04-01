HAVERHILL — Ridership is down 80 percent. The front of all buses have been blocked off to passengers. And some drivers are dissatisfied with the way the transportation agency is cleaning the vehicles they drive.
Other than that, things are going great at the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Agency, where roughly 120 employees typically work daily to carry passengers throughout Lawrence, Haverhill and Amesbury, as well as into Boston.
Joe Costanzo, administrator of the Haverhill-based organization, said the coronavirus has hit public transportation hard and his agency is no exception,
"We've had a significant loss in ridership," he said. "I've been in this business over 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this."
The agency, which involves a mixture of public and private funding and operations, has had to eliminate its daily trips to Boston, Constanzo said, because so many people are now working from home.
Meanwhile, efforts to keep drivers safe from contamination has forced the company to cordon off the front of the bus, meaning passengers no longer have access to the fare box and the driver no longer interacts with passengers.
"We've been doing no fares for the last month," he said. "We are (also) losing fare box revenue."
He said wheelchair seats in the front part of the bus have been folded up so people entering the middle door can't get access to the front.
This, along with nightly cleaning and some training for drivers has kept the buses clean and drivers safe, Costanzo said.
But Ken Bergen, business agent for Teamsters Union Local 170, which represents drivers of the Merrimack Valley Area Transportation Authority, says the company isn't doing enough for the safety of the 65 drivers of the large buses or the public in general.
"A notice was put out there (by company officials) that drivers had been given training and stuff to clean the buses," Bergen said. "None of the drivers had received it."
Three of them posted on an employee Facebook page that they were never trained. Unbeknownst to them, Bergen said, the employee page was linked to the MVRTA page, so their posts became public.
All three were suspended without pay by the company, Bergen said, a punishment the union is appealing.
"They said: 'What training' and they all got suspended," the union agent said. "They were unaware of training the public was told they received. All they got was a can of Lysol which they were told 'just spray around.' That's not training."
Costanzo confirmed the employees were suspended for posting on the MVRTA website, which he called "a no-no."
However, he said, the buses are cleaned every night by a professional company and the drivers did have two training sessions on how to keep the buses clean and themselves safe.
"They received training twice," he said. They were instructed based on CDC guidelines about social distancing, hand washing and other measures. They were also given hand sanitizer and a can of Lysol spray which could be used to spray surfaces that may have been exposed to passengers on the bus."
He blamed the dispute on the fact that anyone who deals with the public these days is concerned about potential coronavirus contamination.
"There is a lot of tension," he said. "Everybody is on edge. We are an essential service and we are on the front lines."