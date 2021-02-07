Sometimes, the grass is greener on the other side of the state border.
Not this time.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Massachusetts and New Hampshire residents has proven to be a colossal undertaking — and somewhat of a failure to date.
In the Granite State, leaders counted on a federal distribution program to get the vaccine out to residents. It turned out the software didn’t work. Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that New Hampshire was developing its own program, even while working to vaccinate people 65 and older and those who have underlying health problems.
“The state is designing our own registration system, and we are hoping to bring it online in the near future,” Sununu said. “For now, we are using the clunky, federally run CDC system, and are working to ensure we get a new system in place before we start the next phase.”
Things aren’t going much better in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which just started its second phase — vaccinating people 75 and older. First responders and healthcare workers were vaccinated in the first phase.
The rollout has been abysmal, as a hodge-podge of vaccination locations have been announced, from micro-sites with 100 vaccines to others with thousands. The problem, however, is that people can’t get appointments, as the sites are either booked or the state website simply leads to a series of digital dead ends.
“I’m not happy with where we are,” Gov. Charlie Baker admitted Wednesday. “I know a lot of other people aren’t either. We have work to do and we know that. One of the best things a good manager does is recognizes and understands that they have a problem and then busts their butt to figure out how to fix it.”
Meanwhile, residents must fend for themselves.
Frustration and disappointment
“I’m very upset,” said Mary Spolarich. “I’m 69, I have emphysema, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and I live in fear of getting this. I’d probably die if I got it. I’m disgusted in Massachusetts.”
Mary’s husband, Ron, 70, who has no underlying health conditions, was able to receive the vaccine as a full-time employee of Hanscom Air Force Base.
She said that while her friends in New Hampshire who are the same age as her are getting the vaccine, she cannot get it in Massachusetts, which is still focused on the 75-plus age bracket.
“My sister in New Hampshire is 70 and she got the vaccine,” Mary said. “Just five miles away and that state has opened it up for vulnerable people 65 and over.”
She did get a call from the Lahey Clinic in Burlington informing her that once the governor moved to the next phase, she would be eligible for the shot. For now, she’ll just have to wait, they told her.
CVS also emailed her, saying that once the governor changes the age range, she can make an appointment.
“They’re not going to do it until the governor drops the age to 65,” she said. “I just saw my primary care physician, they don’t have it and they’re not getting it. They just said: ‘Be safe.’”
Other seniors in both states are encountering similar bureaucratic roadblocks.
In early October, as COVID-19 rates in Florida were soaring, Sandra Roberts, 75, decided to leave her condo in the Estero/Fort Myers area and return to Salem, New Hampshire, where she also owns a home and has many family members and friends.
On Jan. 24, Roberts tried to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through the New Hampshire website. She said she tried for a couple of days but was unable to secure an appointment.
She called the 211 information hotline for assistance. After being on hold for a while, she was told she needed to show proof of being a New Hampshire resident to get the shot. While Roberts pays roughly $8,000 in property taxes annually in the state, her driver’s license is issued through Florida. As a non-resident, she was refused the vaccine.
Roberts, who underwent major heart surgery 18 months ago, wants to get the shot but doesn’t think she should have to return to Florida to do so.
“To say I can’t get it here is ridiculous,” said Roberts, who lived in New Hampshire for decades prior to her retirement. “I don’t know what the answer is. ... But let’s get the shots done.”
Caren Cioffi, a Methuen native now living in the Bay Area of California, has had similar problems getting her parents signed up in New Hampshire, which, she noted, has gotten positive publicity about how it is handling the crisis.
“I’m genuinely happy for people who are getting it,” she said. “I think it’s important to hear all the sides, though. When I read stories about New Hampshire’s rollout, it’s a lot of congratulations and patting on the back, and how wonderful it is. But it’s been different for some individuals.”
Cioffi’s father is 86 and her mother turns 75 this weekend. They have lived in Salem for several years, having spent most of their lives working and living in the Massachusetts Merrimack Valley.
She describes underlying health conditions in both parents that would create serious concerns if either contracted COVID-19.
“I wish they were taking care of the 75-plus group first,” Cioffi said. “It seems like it’s a smaller population that they would be able to vaccinate pretty quickly, and then move on to the next age bracket. They are not at the same risk as, say, a 65-year-old who is in good health. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Her dad is tech-savvy enough to navigate the online federal vaccine signup system, but completing the steps at the earliest opportunity was not enough.
“You sign up and the system tells you that you’ll hear from someone from the state within three to five days,” according to Cioffi. “It was almost a week before someone reached out, and by that point they couldn’t get appointments until March 27.”
The couple has only left their home since last March for occasional trips to the grocery store and doctor’s appointments – at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
However, because they live in New Hampshire, they cannot receive the vaccine from their Massachusetts healthcare providers.
Cioffi said she is left wondering if her parents would already be vaccinated had they stayed in their Methuen home.
‘Nobody seems to know’
Tina Doherty, also from Salem, has been trying to get her father, who turns 92 in March, a COVID-19 vaccine.
In terms of pre-existing conditions, Doherty noted that he checks many boxes. A Navy veteran, he has COPD from his time working around boilers on ships. He was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, believed to be related to his time in the Navy, and is just recovering now from a bout of pneumonia, she said.
Also, her father does not use the internet or email.
“Never,” she said, noting she and her siblings are happy to help with anything he needs to do online.
In her search for a first shot, Doherty said she has called the Veterans Administration hospital where he receives his care “at least five times and we ask every time he goes there.”
Doherty has registered her father through the state’s VAMS site and also called 211 for assistance.
And still — no shot.
“The VA needs to better prioritize patients,” Doherty said. “And they should be reaching out especially to those who are older and are not comfortable with technology.”
She said better prioritization is also needed on the New Hampshire site.
“Artificial intelligence can quickly prioritize based on age, existing conditions and risk,” Doherty said.
She hadn’t expected the process to be this difficult.
“It seemed so logical in terms of how they would prioritize but something isn’t working,” she said. “My Dad has done so much in my opinion ... served this country, volunteered by coaching youth baseball and football, umpiring and refereeing and now gives back through the Masons.”
At 67, Deborah Jankowski of Salisbury recognizes she doesn’t meet the age criteria for the current phase in Massachusetts. However, with multiple co-morbidities, she and her husband, who is 72, were hoping for some early answers about when and where they might get the vaccine once their turn comes up.
She’s been sorely disappointed.
“Nobody seems to know how we are going to get vaccines,” she said. “My primary care physician recommends I get a shot from the first person who offers it to me.”
So far, she said, nobody has offered.
And then she added, “So we sit.”
Reporters Breanna Edelstein and Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report. Also material from the website InDepthNH.org and Statehouse News Service was used.