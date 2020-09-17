As students return, Andover parents conflicted and confused 

ANDOVER — In a statement from Andover Public Schools before Wednesday's first day back, parents were asked for their “patience and indulgence” as teachers get adjusted to the new tools necessary to teach in the controversial hybrid model the district is employing this fall.
“I’m confident that this year will be better than last spring, and I ask for your patience and indulgence as teachers begin to apply these new tools and develop their skill in unfamiliar approaches,” Superintendent Sheldon Berman wrote in a Sept. 14 statement. “We will make mistakes and adjustments as we learn, and we will continue to seek your advice, feedback and support.”
It's not the teachers' adjustments that concern Andover parent Lauren Anderson, however. Rather, the mother of two who works full time said she feels left in the dark about the logistics of getting back to school and maneuvering the combination online, in-class curriculum.
“I don't know much about how it's all going to work,” said Anderson, who has one child, 7, going into the second grade and a 4-year-old going into daycare/preschool. “I am not concerned about her getting sick. I am just trying to figure out the logistics of it. My husband and I both work and need child care in addition to schooling. On her remote days, she has to go to a child care center, so I am just trying to coordinate it all now with the little information that I have.”
Parent Beth Humberd, an associate professor of management in the Manning School of Business at Umass Lowell, says the district has placed so much emphasis on cleaning and safety protocols that it has neglected children's developmental needs in the process.
“We are devoting far more time and attention to explaining the restrictions on these kids and the brand of cleaning products they use than any attention to how my kids are going to be supported and cared for as young children in this environment,” said Humberd, who has a 9-year-old entering the third grade and a 5-year-old going into kindergarten.
Humbred is one of 255 parents in the newly formed Facebook group, "Andover Parents for the Option of In-Person Learning," which is pushing to have students return to their classrooms full time this year.
“Myself and Stephanie Sweet ... have a group of 250-plus parents from the district that are not asking for anything reckless, but feel like there needs to be a plan for in-person learning for our kids and to see that for our youngest children right now, the focus is on mask training and cleaning procedures at the expense of any discussion of how they are going to be allowed to be children and develop is alarming.”
But Berman said in his statement that challenges presented to the administration by the pandemic have only made the schools more prepared to meet students' educational needs.
“As we approach the beginning of the new school year, the hard-won experience of last spring has left us better prepared and better positioned to offer the level of instruction that Andover families have come to expect,” wrote Berman.
Humbred disagrees, saying that a 14-page document sent out to elementary school parents put too much emphasis on health and safety procedures, and not enough on teaching children in this new environment.
“For our youngest children right now, the focus is on mask-training and cleaning procedures," she said, "at the expense of any discussion of how they are going be allowed to be children and develop.”