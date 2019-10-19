LAWRENCE — Nearly all of the Asian students enrolled at Central Catholic this fall through a now-bankrupt education placement agency will be staying on through the school year, Principal Chris Sullivan said.
When the placement firm Eduboston ran into financial troubles last month, it was possible that the 32 Chinese students and one Korean student who used the company's services to attend school in the United States might be in jeopardy of being deported.
However, Central Catholic found another agency to step in when Eduboston went belly-up, more or less guaranteeing that the students could remain in the United States and continue attending the Lawrence school.
Sullivan said last week that 32 of the 33 students who came to Central Catholic through Eduboston will remain at the school. One student has decided to transfer to a school in California, he said.
Eduboston, based in Allston, was a placement agency that works primarily between China and the United States, bringing Chinese high school students to the U.S. for a better education and greater college opportunities.
The students go to mostly private schools in the United States, many of them in New England, while living with host families near the schools they are attending.
Eduboston has 320 students placed in U.S. schools, including 33 at Central Catholic.
The schools charge international tuition rates — in the case of Central Catholic it's $21,000. The agency covers the cost of health insurance and housing which comes to $1,000 a month.
Chinese parents pay Eduboston about $45,000 per student each year to cover those and other costs, as well to make the company a profit.
But Sept. 26, the company sent an email to Chinese parents, host families in the United States, school officials and others, informing them of their troubles.
"It is with deep regret that we must inform you that after 20 years of service ... Eduboston is going out of business, effective immediately," said the notice dated Sept. 26. "As of Sept. 30, we will no longer be able to pay host families or medical insurance for our students, tuition to our schools or commissions due to our partner agencies."
The news took everyone, including Central Catholic officials, by surprise.
"We worked with them for 10 years," said Sullivan. "Then they kind of blew up on us."
He and Director of Admissions Chris Merrill, along with a number of other school personnel, put together a plan they hoped would keep all 33 students at the school this year while also keeping the program going in future years.
First, he said, the school promised to pay this year's tuition for the students, since it was apparently lost when Eduboston went out of business.
Second, Central Catholic signed a one-year agreement with another foreign-exchange organization, Apex International Education Partners, or AIEP, a for-profit based in Connecticut that has a strong track record of success in the field.
AIEP promised to assume the cost of health insurance for all the students and also agreed to pay the $1,000 a month fee to the families that house students.