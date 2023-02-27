You know your community best. That’s why we want your help to support your neighbors as they enroll in Medicare for the first time, review plan options, or troubleshoot problems.
Your local SHINE program (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone on or eligible for Medicare) has an opportunity for you to train to be a certified volunteer counselor. As a SHINE counselor, you give back to your community, sharpen and build skills, and stay engaged and connected in your community.
“What I am doing now is a good reason for me to get up in the morning. It makes me feel good about myself. It lets me know that I am helping people make their lives better,” says one of our volunteers.
SHINE program staff screens, trains, and certifies all volunteers so you don’t need a background in health insurance to get involved. All you need is integrity, a willingness to learn, a desire to help others, and the time to give.
All SHINE services are provided at no cost. Our goal is to explain Medicare options, help compare costs and benefits, explain the enrollment process, and help people apply for extra help and savings programs.
As volunteer said, “Once you start helping, why would you stop?”
The AgeSpan SHINE program will be hosting one-hour volunteer informational sessions via Zoom at 11 a.m. on March 9, 16 and 22. You only need to attend one session.
For a SHINE counselor application packet call 978-946-1374 and leave your name and mailing address with a request for the application. Or to register for the info session, email: lrose@agespan.org.
The SHINE Program is administered by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs in partnership with aging services agencies like AgeSpan, councils on aging and other community-based organizations.
Are you caring for an older adult or need help finding programs and services to support healthy aging at home? Our experienced staff is available to help. Visit us online at www.agespan.org, call 800-892-0890, or email info@agespan.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
