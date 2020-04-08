METHUEN — Sidelined from her job as a nurse’s assistant and faced with the death of her great-aunt to coronavirus complications, Gladys Viera, 22, is doing more than mourning.
She spent 10 hours last week learning to use an old sewing machine with the help of videos on the internet. Most of her time since has been dedicated to making masks from cloth in her Methuen home.
As of Tuesday, Viera collected a quick 300 orders after an offer on social media to distribute them for free.
She runs some numbers quickly in her head: Averaging five masks each hour, it’s enough work to keep her busy for almost three entire days.
Despite a drastic shortage of personal protective equipment for front-line workers, not all hospitals are allowing staff to wear cloth masks, like the ones Viera is now cranking out.
Many individuals and private organizations, however, have found solace in any protection from coronavirus.
Viera said the first fabric and elastic creations went to her godfather and stepdad, who are both nurses at Lawrence General Hospital and allowed to wear them — one in the emergency room and another in the intensive care unit.
She typically works alongside them, she said, but an asthma diagnosis makes being in the hospital too risky during the respiratory virus outbreak.
“I can’t be exposed to this because of my asthma. But I know very well about the shortage of PPE (personal protection equipment) happening in hospitals everywhere right now,” she said.
The calling to learn her new skill came from a virtual sermon from her pastor at International Family Church in North Reading.
“He told us to be productive with this isolation. You’ll be at home for a long time, but do something with it,” Viera recalls hearing. “He told us to pick up something new. That’s when the idea of sewing came into my mind.”
Family friend Martha Velez, also Lawrence’s health and human services director, has benefited already.
“She’s like my guardian angel,” Velez said of the 22-year-old.
Part of Velez’s work during the coronavirus outbreak is making sure older folks — who are more susceptible to complications from the virus — have their prescriptions and groceries without leaving home.
As of Tuesday, there were 364 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lawrence. Five people died from the sickness.
“The city ordered masks three weeks ago and they still haven’t come in,” she said. “We were getting concerned. Then I saw that Gladys posted about making them.”
Though Viera’s crafts come without a price tag, she is accepting donations for a September mission trip. She will spend six months aboard a cargo ship assisting doctors, nurses, surgeons and dentists treating the underprivileged population of Papua New Guinea.
Before setting off on the journey, her third of its kind, Viera wants to help people closer to home during the pandemic.
The loss of her 92-year-old great-aunt, Zoraida Toro, was a painful reminder that there is no shortage of urgent help needed.
“It was very sudden. She got all the symptoms, spoke to her doctor, and he told her to avoid hospitals in New York, where she lived,” Viera said. “She took some Tylenol and felt fine after. She called her doctor to say that. And he told her to continue monitoring herself.”
She died at home in her sleep soon after, according to Viera.
Bans on gatherings have prevented her family from coming together to mourn.
“I’m lucky that I got to spend a lot of time with her through the years,” Viera said. “She was a great woman. She helped others and was very selfless. That’s been a big inspiration for me.”