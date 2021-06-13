Athletic boosters donate electronic sign, much more

METHUEN -- Call it a sign of the times.
The Methuen Athletic Improvement Committee recently donated a high-tech, electronic sign to Methuen High School, where it now sits outside the front entrance.
Operated by Technology Director Phil Lussier, the sign will make general announcements about school activities, while also serving as an ongoing fundraiser for the organization also known as the Methuen High Boosters.
Bill Bryant, vice president of the Improvement Committee, said the sign cost about $20,000 and was paid for through a series of recent fundraisers.
It wasn't the first donation made by the MAIC, which absorbed the school's Boosters organization several years ago, nor will it be the last.
The nonprofit organization has raised $175,000 for athletics since its founding by City Councilor Steve Saba and several others in 2015.
A list of contributions the organization has made to the city's robust athletic department is on the MAIC website, showing exactly where the organization's money has been spent, Bryant noted.
The first donation by the fledgling organization — in the among of $50,824 — went to install a new sound system for the new turf stadium and practice fields.
Over the years, the organization has raised $3,000 for a new Nicholson Stadium ice machine, paid for a number of sports banquets and purchased new uniforms for every team in every sport at every level.
The group paid $1,500 for cheerleading mats;,$2,700 for boys' lacrosse helmets, and, during the pandemic, replaced all the lights in the field house, which hadn't been done for decades.
Bryant explained that the new lights are LED, cost-efficient so-called "smart lights" that can be programmed to shine brighter in certain spots and dimmer in others, depending on the sport.
During wrestling matches, for example, the ring where the wrestlers grapple can be lit up brighter than the surrounding space, enhancing the experience for viewers and athletes alike.
The same goes for basketball games, when the lights shine more brightly on the court.
The cost of just around $13,500 was less than half of what it would have been for the city to pay for the work, given bidding requirements and pay scales for prevailing wage rates.
While the organization raises money in a variety of creative ways, Bryant said the biggest annual haul is from the Dennis Bistany Golf Tournament. Held annually for years following the tragic drowning death of the popular Marsh Grammar School teacher and local baseball coach, the golf tournament was due to be phased out. But Bryant convinced the organizers to hand the reins of the event over to the MAIC and the Boosters.
In 2019, the first year Bryant and his group organized the tournament, they cleared about $20,000.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the tournament was cancelled. But this year it's back and bigger than ever, having already sold out all the foursomes.
Bryant said the committee continues to be on the lookout for sponsors who can "buy" a hole for a certain fee, entitling them to put a sign up to be seen by all the golfers throughout the day.
There are numerous other fundraising techniques deployed by the group. And all of the money goes directly back into Methuen athletics.
Methuen High School Athletic Director said the group has been incredibly generous since he's been on the job the last five years.
"In that time they've contributed to every sport we offer," Curran said. "Uniforms, equipment, cameras to stream all our events."
He noted that the group was the "driving force" behind getting the stadium renovated, complete with a new turf field.
"Every program we have got a new set of uniforms because of the Boosters," he said.
Bryant and his wife, Pam, recently diagnosed with colon cancer, pride themselves on transparency, putting every expenditure to the penny on the group's website.
The board of directors works closely with Curran, meeting periodically with him to go over his list of needs, which they then vote on.
It's a system that seems to work well, and which Bryant hopes will continue well into the future.
He noted that he is constantly recruiting new members, particularly seeking the parents of athletes in the city's youth sports leagues who will eventually be playing at the high school level.
For more information about the organization and the golf tournament, go to methuenaic.org.