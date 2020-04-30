BOSTON -- The state Ethics Commission issued a stinging rebuke to three former city councilors for voting on the Superior Police Officers union contract twice in 2017 despite clear conflicts of interest.
The commission stopped short of issuing fines or actually finding them "guilty" of wrongdoing, instead opting to write so-called "Public Education Letters" after finding probable cause last December that the trio violated state ethics rules.
The eight-page letters, signed by Ethics Commission Executive Director David Wilson, were each issued Thursday, April 30, to former Methuen City Councilors James Atkinson, James Jajuga and Lynn Vidler.
The commission's ruling has no impact on the terms of the superior officers' contract, which is currently under review by the City Council after having been re-negotiated by Mayor Neil Perry. The contract has been the source of upheaval in the city since it was approved in 2017 because it contains language that would have given exorbitant raises to the superior officers.
While the ruling doesn't penalize the councilors involved, it does say that what they did was wrong because they all had ties to the police department.
According to the Ethics Commission, the three councilors were "prohibited from voting on the Superior Officers’ (contract) because at the time of the votes Atkinson had a pending offer to work for the Methuen Police Department and Jajuga’s son and Vidler’s husband were superior officers in the department."
Further, the councilors relied upon "erroneous advice from the city solicitor" regarding something known as the "Rule of Necessity" which they used to justify voting for the contract twice in September 2017. The city solicitor at the time was Richard D'Agostino, who is currently holds that post.
According to the ruling by the Ethics Commission, "the conflict of interest law prohibits municipal employees, including elected officials, from participating officially in matters involving their own financial interests, those of an immediate family member, or those of an organization with which they have an arrangement for future employment.
"In rare circumstances, however, when an elected board is legally required to act on a matter, when it is not possible to reach a quorum of board members without conflicts of interest, and when there is no other governmental body that can act on the matter, the board may invoke the judicially created 'Rule of Necessity' to allow the conflicted members to participate."
The ruling goes on to state that the need to invoke the rule "did not exist" because a quorum could have been reached without their participation.
"Thus, the Commission found that there was reasonable cause to believe that Atkinson, Jajuga and Vidler’s participation in the votes violated the conflict of interest law," the commission said in a statement that accompanied the letters.
The statement goes on to say that the councilors took part in two, unanimous votes to approve the contract "with no presentation, discussion, or explanation ... of the financial impact of the agreement."
Atkinson, Jajuga and Vidler "testified under oath that, at the time of the votes, they believed the contract provided for no pay increase in its first year, followed by 2% raises in the second and third years. After Jajuga became Methuen’s mayor (in 2018), his office conducted a financial analysis that estimated the superior officers’ salaries would actually rise more than 180% to approximately $440,000 under the newly approved CBA."
The Commission said the other reasons it decided to issue Public Education Letters "rather than (go) through adjudicatory proceedings" included the fact that the councilors had, prior to the contract votes, abstained from voting on Methuen police matters; they were not involved in negotiating the contract; and, all "cooperated fully with the Commission’s investigation."