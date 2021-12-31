LAWRENCE — Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the public is asked to stay home and watch the city’s inauguration ceremony remotely on Monday night.
City councilors and School Committee members will be inaugurated on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the South Lawrence East Educational Complex.
A public reception initially planned for that night has been cancelled, officials said.
New Mayor Brian DePena was sworn into office already during a ceremony on Nov. 12 after defeating interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a Democrat from Westford, are both expected to attend Monday night’s inauguration ceremony.
But the event comes as COVID-19 cases are surging in the city.
Over the last three days, over 1,700 positive cases of covid among Lawrence residents have been added to the state’s reporting system. Up until Dec. 27, the city was holding steady with 95 cases daily. and these numbers do no reflect any at-home rapid tests that were positive but not reported, according to DePena.
“Because of the rise in covid cases, the reception that was originally planned has been cancelled and members of the public are encouraged to watch the event from home,” according to Diane LeBlanc, city clerk.
The following officials will be sworn in on Jan. 3:
— Lawrence City Council, Councilors At Large: Ana Levy, Pavel Payano and Celina Reyes
— District Councilors: Maria D. De La Cruz, District A, Estela A. Reyes, District B, Gregory De Rosario, District C, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, District D, Stephany Infante, District E, and Marc L. Laplante, District F.
— Lawrence School Committee: Threicy Soto, District A, Santiago Reyes Cruz, District B, Lenin Roa, District C, Joshua Alba, District D, Patricia M. Mariano, District E, Jonathan Guzman, District F.
— Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: Leo L. Lamontagne, Vivian E. Marmol and Zoila Disla.
Here’s how you can watch the event from home:
— The Lawrence Public Schools will be live streaming the Inauguration on youtube. The link is on the homepage of the LPS website under LPS VIDEOS, https://www.lawrence.k12.ma.us/
— The City Council will be broadcasting on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheLawrencecitycouncil and the government access channels; Comcast 22 & Verizon 42.
- The Lawrence Community Access station will also be live streaming on Comcast Channel 8, Verizon Channel 40, and on their website at www.lawrencectv.com
Mike Armano, director of the city’s Board of Health, said at this point residents would “assume there is a good chance all your friends and family are positive.”
“The last three-day case count has been record breaking,” said Armano, further adding residents should reconsider gathering for New Year’s Eve.
The new year will also bring an executive order requiring mask wearing at indoor public places in Lawrence, DePena said.
The city distributed 38,040 free rapid test kits to residents. DePena has asked Armano to purchase more but it was unclear Thursday when those tests would arrive.
Additionally, DePena is also hoping an additional COVID-19 test site can be opened in South Lawrence.
“The opening of an additional test will make testing more accessible to city residents,” he said. “However, there is no restriction on who may enter to get tested and will most likely lead to individuals from other communities coming in to that site to also get tested. But testing is an important tool. Without that, people will not know they need to isolate.”
For more information on vaccinations and testing, call (978) 620 -3261, (978) 620 — 3542 or visit www.cityoflawrence.com.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.