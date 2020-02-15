Attorney: School 'egregious' handling sex-assaults

NORTH ANDOVER — The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston details the sexual assaults of two former North Andover High School students who say school officials botched investigations into their attacks by their fellow classmate, Eliezer Tuttle.
Attorney Andrew Miltenberg, representing the girls and one of their mothers in the case, described the effects of the mishandled school investigations as “so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive” that it “effectively barred their access to educational opportunities,” he wrote in a statement to The Eagle-Tribune.
He wants the “egregious mishandlings” to be "a warning for schools throughout the country of how not to handle Title IX investigations.”
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs that receive federal money.
The suit names Superintendent Gregg Gilligan, high school Principal Chet Jackson, and assistant principals Scott Young and Brooke Randall, of failing at their job to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for students, especially the ones who reported attacks, suing them personally and professionally. North Andover School District, the North Andover School Committee, and the town of North Andover are also named in the suit.
While no specific dollar amount is listed, the lawsuit seeks payment for lasting emotional damage.
The cases of rape and sexual assault against the girls, who were freshmen at North Andover High School in 2015 and 2016, came to light last March after Tuttle, now 19, was arrested for raping another girl twice in the same day in the backseat of his car in New Hampshire.
Both girls, whose identities are withheld, said they were pushed by officials to sign "school safety plans" dictating where they could be at North Andover High in relation to Tuttle, including certain hallways they could walk down and others they needed to avoid, as well as when they had to stay away from the gym during Tuttle’s wrestling practice.
And both left the high school after suffering “damages to physical well-being, emotional and psychological damages, damages to reputation, past and future economic losses, loss of educational opportunities, loss of future educational prospects, loss of future career prospects, and attorney's fees,” according to the lawsuit demanding a jury trial.
Friday afternoon, Attorney John Davis issued a statement to The Eagle-Tribune on the school's behalf.
“North Andover school officials have not yet received any suit papers filed by or on behalf of the former students, and therefore, can make no comment on the substance of any allegations,” he wrote.
He elaborated, “At the time the students came forward, however, school officials timely and appropriately investigated their reports in full compliance with Title IX and in protection of the students’ civil rights.”
Victim one's first account
The school safety plans were a hot topic in North Andover last March, when The Eagle-Tribune brought the documents to the public's attention after Tuttle's victims reached out to the newspaper following his most recent arrest in New Hampshire. Tuttle remains jailed at Rockingham County jail pending his trial in March.
Enraged parents and community members prompted the school district to hire an attorney to investigate all policies, documents and forms, including the controversial contracts. The result was that school officials were determined to have overstepped by having victims sign the contracts.
The contracts are no longer in use and will not be moving forward, according to the district.
The lawsuit details the two girls’ interactions with Tuttle and subsequent dealings with North Andover school officials.
The younger girl — a minor whose mother is also listed as a plaintiff in the case — said she left North Andover High because of the negative way she was treated by school officials when she told them that she was sexually assaulted and months later raped by Tuttle.
The other girl said in the lawsuit that she felt forced into North Andover’s night school program in order to avoid Tuttle, who also attacked her. Tuttle was arrested for that assault and put on probation, but Massachusetts law allowed him to stay in school because he was not charged with a felony.
The mother of victim number one stepped in to prevent her daughter from agreeing to the plan. The other signed it and was issued a new, updated version when she started attending classes at night. Both plans threatened suspension if disobeyed.
Nesenoff and Miltenberg, with offices in Boston and New York, is known for taking on cases involving Title IX violations at the university level.
In April 2017, according to the lawsuit, the first victim was sitting on a couch watching television with Tuttle when he began to “touch and caress” her before “using his knowledge of wrestling to pin (the plaintiff) to the ground.”
More unwanted touching happened before the girl was able to get to her cell phone to text her mother’s boyfriend a message with “sixteen x’s,” an easy-to-type code they thought up to use in emergencies.
“(He) understood the plaintiff was in grave danger and immediately left his job to pick (her) up,” the lawsuit states.
The family did not report what happened at the girl’s request. But obvious signs that something was wrong began to emerge at school.
After reading an essay submitted by the victim for an assignment, a teacher “became concerned and shared the essay with (the victim’s) guidance counselor,” according to the lawsuit.
The victim’s mother was called to the school to discuss the worries surrounding her daughter. She named Tuttle as her daughter’s attacker.
“The guidance counselor appeared shocked to learn of the assault. However, the guidance counselor did not offer (the girl or her mother) any further resources or support,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit accuses the guidance counselor of also failing to advise the girl and her mother of the high school’s policies and procedures of reporting sexual assaults, “or even the presence of a title IX process within the district.”
“The guidance counselor did not take any further steps to investigate (the mother’s) sexual assault complaint, nor did she take any steps to report the assault to the proper authorities, either internally or outside of NAHS.”
The girl expressed to attorneys that she felt like she had to “fend for herself.”
Victim one's second account
The lawsuit goes on the detail a second attack on the same girl by Tuttle, this time involving rape.
In October 2017, she was “hanging out with a friend playing video games. Tuttle was also there.”
“The (plaintiff) felt safe enough to be in the same room as Tuttle because her friend was also present,” according to the lawsuit.
At some point, the mutual friend shared by Tuttle and the girl announced he was leaving to go to Dunkin' Donuts.
“(Plaintiff) was unfortunately not able to escape as Tuttle grabbed her and pulled her back down on the couch as she attempted to leave,” the lawsuit states, then goes on to detail the attack.
The following day, the girl reported the rape to her high school adjustment counselor, Alison Colarusso. After hearing the account of what happened, Colarusso told another guidance counselor and North Andover police were contacted.
“Tuttle wholly denied that anything sexual occurred between himself and (plaintiff), and falsely claimed that he had only hugged (her),” according to the lawsuit.
Lawyers argue that school officials “did not initiate any semblance of an investigation or take any substantive or sufficient action to protect (plaintiff) from further victimization.”
By the victim’s account, Tuttle told other students that the girl made a complaint of sexual assault against him, and they proceeded to “torment and victimize” her for it.
“(Plaintiff) was disgustingly, and publicly, called slanderous and demeaning names by fellow NAHS students in full view and earshot of NAHS employees, faculty, and administrators,”
After the girl said she was viciously harassed at a wrestling meet at which Tuttle was competing, her mother reached out to school officials.
She said she was ignored by Jackson, a vice principal.
“Indeed, the only response (plaintiff) or her family ever received regarding Tuttle’s ongoing harassment was from (North Andover police) Officer (Kara) Caffrey, who advised (plaintiff) to stay away from school events or else she would get in trouble.”
The girl spiraled mentally, the lawsuit states, and was eventually hospitalized. During assessments, it was determined that she “suffered from severe trauma from the sexual assaults and therefore needed to be placed in a therapeutic educational environment where she could receive appropriate attention, care and support.”
Upon telling the superintendent, Gillian, about her daughter's new learning needs, he did not reply, according to the lawsuit. Other teachers at the high school are accused of being similarly unsympathetic to the situation.
Soon after, Young, also a vice principal, contacted the girl’s mother to initiate a Title IX investigation, which the mother said she had been waiting for.
“During the interview, Young and Assistant Principal Randall also interrogated (plaintiff) about her actions toward Tuttle, seemingly inferring that it was (plaintiff) who had wronged Tuttle,” according to the lawsuit.
The complaint was categorized as one of “general sexual harassment” and found “the investigation revealed no subsequent instances of inappropriate comments, physical acts, or gestures directed at (plaintiff) or targeting (plaintiff) by Tuttle at NAHS or elsewhere. …”
Tuttle was not reprimanded and the girl remained at North Andover High until March 2018, when she entered an assessment and intervention center in Stoneham, where she still attends.
While her mother continued to complain about her daughter’s new school placement, she was not well received by North Andover school officials.
The lawsuit reads, “Having washed their hands of (plaintiff) from NAHS, Defendants showed no interest in addressing the problem.”
Victim two's account
In April 2018, the other girl in the case was first introduced to Tuttle by a mutual friend, according to the lawsuit. She said she had no idea of the past allegations against him.
The three students planned to spend time together after school one day, but on the day of, the mutual friend said he could no longer make it.
Tuttle and the girl decided to keep the plans, just the two of them, and went for a drive.
With Tuttle behind the wheel, the two ended up at the end of Sharpners Pond Road in North Andover and parked at the end of the lot near the entrance to the Boxford State Forest, the girl said.
“By that time of night, the area was very dark and the road was scarcely traveled,” according to the lawsuit.
The girl said she rejected Tuttle’s many attempts to touch her inappropriately, which continued to escalate until she kicked him in his groin.
When he dropped her off at home in North Andover, the girl said Tuttle asked if she knew how to “keep a secret.”
Despite the threat from Tuttle, the girl went to school the next day and told her guidance counselor that “something bad” happened. She went on to tell her story.
The girl’s grandmother, also her legal guardian, was called to the school and arrived to a conference room occupied by Randall, several school counselors and police representatives. The girl issued her formal statement to police there, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit bashes Randall for “refusing to stay for the entirety of the meeting because, apparently, she had more important things to do than to listen to one of her students report her sexual assault by another school attendee.”
“No one from NAHS or the District ever contacted or interviewed (plaintiff) about the events of the assault,” according to the lawsuit.
It goes on to criticize, “at no point did anyone from NAHS contact (plaintiff) or her grandmother in order to explain the investigatory process or to gather further information or potential evidence.”
A separate police investigation ended with Tuttle’s arrest.
In the school’s “outcome letter,” a summary of their own investigation, Randall wrote that she interviewed the victim.
But according to the lawsuit, “Randall never bothered to speak at all to (plaintiff) about the assault and chose instead to take the lazy way out and use her report to the police in place of a formal interview.”
The school’s investigation included major contradictions to police findings.
According to school officials, Tuttle was “not responsible” for the assault.
The decision gave way to the victim signing the school safety plan. She said she did so without the presence of a legal guardian despite being a minor.
She said she asked Randall about any restrictions put on Tuttle, to which the administrator replied, “there was nothing she could do unless Tuttle was prosecuted criminally.”
According to the lawsuit, “Tuttle purposefully sought out (plaintiff) in order to further torment and harass her at school, similar to his behavior toward (the other plaintiff).”
The girl said Tuttle routinely stalked her in the hallways, and whenever possible, shouted at her and made gruesome and taunting facial expressions.
Despite telling administrators about the ongoing troubles with Tuttle, “no steps were ever taken to address Tuttle’s continued harassing behavior and (plaintiff) was left to fend for herself,” the lawsuit says.
By late 2018, the girl enrolled in Scarlett Knight Academy, the night school alternative in North Andover. She said it was a last-ditch effort to get away from Tuttle and earn a high school diploma.
A new school safety plan was issued along with her night school schedule, and again, she said she was made to sign it without a guardian present.
“The plaintiff was threatened that if she caused any problems. ... then she would be forced back into regular day school with Tuttle,” according to the lawsuit.
The girl said she was followed around at night school by North Andover police and one of the high school’s safety officers.
When she confronted an officer and asked why he was consistently following her around, he “all but admitted that it was to ensure Tuttle’s protection,” the lawsuit says.
“Officer Enright told (plaintiff) he was following her around to ensure she was abiding by the terms of the night school safety plan and not disturbing Tuttle because ‘he needs an education too.’”
According to the victim, Tuttle made false reports to school officials that she stalked him at the gymnasium. School officials took the allegations seriously enough to “issue disciplinary action and warnings, and went so far as to threaten to expel her from the Academy all together.”
The girl said she spent her school hours “walking on eggshells" until she graduated in 2019.